Texas Monthly Hires First Full-Time Taco Editor to Staff, And Honestly It's Goals

Austin-based publication Texas Monthly has appointed José R. Ralat to the dream job we didn’t even know we needed: full-time taco editor.Ralat, who began his taco-related coverage with thein 2010, found a national readership via his popular Taco Trail blog and work for publications including, Eater and VICE munchies.As's taco editor, Ralat will continue to investigate and eat variations of the beloved dish, contributing to both online and print stories with taco-related profiles, food reviews and trend coverage.“José is one of the foremost experts on tacos in the state and the country,” statedExecutive Editor Kathy Blackwell. “We are thrilled to have him join our growing editorial team, bringing a wealth of knowledge on the amazing variety of foods that can be tucked into a tortilla, as well as on the history and culture surrounding this beloved food.”In a time when many publications are downsizing,has continued to expand its editorial staff, hiring 10 new staffers within the last six months. The Dallas-based writer is also expected to release a new book,, in April 2020.Texas Monthly already has a taco editor and barbecue editor , but here's hoping there’s an opening for a head concha editor soon