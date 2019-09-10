Texas Monthly Hires First Full-Time Taco Editor to Staff, And Honestly It's Goals

click to enlarge
Austin-based publication Texas Monthly
has appointed José R. Ralat to the dream job we didn’t even know we needed: full-time taco editor.
Ralat, who began his taco-related coverage with the Dallas Observer
in 2010, found a national readership via his popular Taco Trail blog
and work for publications including Texas Monthly
, Eater and VICE munchies.
As Texas Monthly
's taco editor, Ralat will continue to investigate and eat variations of the beloved dish, contributing to both online and print stories with taco-related profiles, food reviews and trend coverage.
“José is one of the foremost experts on tacos in the state and the country,” stated Texas Monthly
Executive Editor Kathy Blackwell. “We are thrilled to have him join our growing editorial team, bringing a wealth of knowledge on the amazing variety of foods that can be tucked into a tortilla, as well as on the history and culture surrounding this beloved food.”
In a time when many publications are downsizing, Texas Monthly
has continued to expand its editorial staff, hiring 10 new staffers within the last six months.
The Dallas-based writer is also expected to release a new book, American Tacos: A History and Guide
, in April 2020.
Texas Monthly already has a taco editor and barbecue editor
, but here's hoping there’s an opening for a head concha editor soon
.
