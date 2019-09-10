Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Texas Monthly Hires First Full-Time Taco Editor to Staff, And Honestly It's Goals

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge jralat_credit_robert_strickland.jpg

Austin-based publication Texas Monthly has appointed José R. Ralat to the dream job we didn’t even know we needed: full-time taco editor.

Ralat, who began his taco-related coverage with the Dallas Observer in 2010, found a national readership via his popular Taco Trail blog and work for publications including Texas Monthly, Eater and VICE munchies.

As Texas Monthly's taco editor, Ralat will continue to investigate and eat variations of the beloved dish, contributing to both online and print stories with taco-related profiles, food reviews and trend coverage.

“José is one of the foremost experts on tacos in the state and the country,” stated Texas Monthly Executive Editor Kathy Blackwell. “We are thrilled to have him join our growing editorial team, bringing a wealth of knowledge on the amazing variety of foods that can be tucked into a tortilla, as well as on the history and culture surrounding this beloved food.”



In a time when many publications are downsizing, Texas Monthly has continued to expand its editorial staff, hiring 10 new staffers within the last six months. The Dallas-based writer is also expected to release a new book, American Tacos: A History and Guide, in April 2020.

Texas Monthly already has a taco editor and barbecue editor, but here's hoping there’s an opening for a head concha editor soon.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Cocktail Conference Names 2020 Signature Drink Read More

  2. San Antonio River Walk Hotel Names Christian Apetz as Executive Chef Read More

  3. This Week in San Antonio Food News: More Changes Coming to St. Paul Square, Paciugo Catches Fire and the Blessing of Alcohol Delivery Read More

  4. 'Canstruction' Art Event Taking Over North Star Mall, Will Benefit San Antonio Food Bank Read More

  5. MasterChef Junior Live! Comes to San Antonio Next Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...