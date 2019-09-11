Email
Wednesday, September 11, 2019

New San Antonio Coffeeshop Brings Sips, Bites and Books to Southtown

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 2:31 PM

click image FACEBOOK / POETIC REPUBLIC COFFEE CO.
Coffee fuels innovation – if you need proof, just look to Poetic Republic Coffee Co., a new Southtown shop dedicated to coffee, teas and used books.

Brenda Leal, the 25-year old owner of Poetic Republic, spent a year living in Bologna, Italy, where she worked, studied and learned to perfect craft coffee.

Leal has ambitious plans for the space in the coming months, but for now, Poetic Republic customers can expect to find a selection of coffee and tea drinks, fresh pastries from La Boulangerie and an assortment of used books with a haggle-friendly purchase policy.
click image FACEBOOK / POETIC REPUBLIC COFFEE CO.
The coffee shop recently began hosting events like an acoustic music night for First Friday, and confirmed plans to join A Day in Southtown festival on Oct. 12, which will offer attendees a chance to explore and support local businesses with food, drink and retail options. In the meantime, you'll find updates and news via their Instagram, @poeticrepubliccoffee.
Location Details Poetic Republic Coffee Co.
2330 S Presa St.
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
Coffee House (independent) and Goods
