Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Outdoor Charity Picnic Heads to Downtown San Antonio This Month

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 10:25 AM

SAN ANTONIO COCKTAIL CONFERENCE
  • San Antonio Cocktail Conference
Local nonprofit Houston Street Charities, the organization behind the San Antonio Cocktail Conference, is selling gourmet picnic baskets for a cause during Houston Street Food on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The outdoor picnic will feature $45 gourmet basket lunches, prepared by four local restaurants, with a community-style dining table in the middle of downtown Houston Street. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event proceeds will benefit the San Antonio Food Bank’s Kids Café program, which provides less-fortunate children with healthy after-school snacks and meals. The event is critical to raising funds and awareness for the program, said Eric Cooper, CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

“Rather than children getting crackers and powdered drink mix as a snack – or no snack at all – Kids Café meals and snacks are provided as alternatives,” Cooper stated in a recent press release. The event is critical to raising funds and awareness for the program. “We are very humbled to be part of such a unique event.”



Here's a breakdown of the picnic baskets:

The Palm Restaurant will offer Nova Scotia lobster rolls, housemade potato chips and a choice between a mini key lime pie or cheesecake.

Bella on Houston will serve a Greek pasta salad, grilled pork loin souvlaki and pistachio cake bites.

Bohanan’s basket will include a salad with goat cheese and walnuts, charred broccolini and fried chickpeas, turkey and butternut squash meatloaf and a lemon bar with raspberries.

Dorrego’s will offer a charcuterie plate, potato salad, beef tenderloin, grilled asparagus and a raspberry chocolate tart.

Seating, wine and brews are included with each basket purchase. Picnic baskets can be reserved at houstonstreetfood.org.

