Small Plates, By the Numbers: Whole Lotta Whataburger

For many Texans, Whataburger is more than a burger chain: it’s a dining institution.Entrepreneur Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger location in Corpus Christi, in 1950, selling burgers for 25 cents. After the entrepreneur died in 1967, his children and wife Grace worked to continue his legacy. Whataburger has since expanded to 830 locations across the country, eventually becoming part of pop culture thanks to TV shows likeandToday, Whataburger is headquartered in San Antonio. While its orange-and-white iconography remains synonymous with Texas, the company is continuing its aggressive out-of-state expansion.Here’s a by-the-numbers look at how much people love this Texas icon. Every year, Whataburger serves: