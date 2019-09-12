Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Small Plates, By the Numbers: Whole Lotta Whataburger

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WHATABURGER
  • Courtesy of Whataburger
For many Texans, Whataburger is more than a burger chain: it’s a dining institution.

Entrepreneur Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger location in Corpus Christi, in 1950, selling burgers for 25 cents. After the entrepreneur died in 1967, his children and wife Grace worked to continue his legacy. Whataburger has since expanded to 830 locations across the country, eventually becoming part of pop culture thanks to TV shows like King of the Hill and Friday Night Lights.

Today, Whataburger is headquartered in San Antonio. While its orange-and-white iconography remains synonymous with Texas, the company is continuing its aggressive out-of-state expansion.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at how much people love this Texas icon. Every year, Whataburger serves:
screen_shot_2019-09-10_at_12.11.16_pm.png
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Candidate Andrew Yang Sends Shoutout to the Founder of San Antonio's Pinch Boil House During Democratic Debate Read More

  2. This Week in San Antonio Food News: Restaurant Owner Named During Democratic Debate, Openings and Meals with a Cause Read More

  3. Where to Find National Cheeseburger Day Meal Deals in San Antonio Read More

  4. 100% of Bakery Lorraine's 'Bahama Macaron' Sales to Benefit Hurricane Dorian Victims Read More

  5. The Take Away: Talking Culinary Competitions with the Petroleum Club’s Vanguelis Pablopulos Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation