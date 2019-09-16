Monday, September 16, 2019
Iconic San Antonio Burger Joint Chris Madrid’s Finally Reopens
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Sep 16, 2019 at 12:46 PM
click to enlarge
Local burger lovers can rejoice. After a long wait, the iconic Chris Madrid’s restaurant has reopened to San Antonio.
Owner Richard Peacock announced that Chris Madrid’s
reopened Monday after a nearly 20-month stint as a food truck.
“It’s been great to be able to welcome our friends back home,” Peacock wrote on Facebook
. The beloved restaurant launched its food truck operations after a fire damaged its building in 2017.
According to Peacock, restaurant construction — including a patio space and party room — will be completed in the coming weeks.
While the staff adjusts to its new settings, Chris Madrid's
will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. In the meantime, customers can follow the restaurant's Facebook page
for updates.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: chris madrid's, Texas, San Antonio, burgers, cheeseburgers, Image