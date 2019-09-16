Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 16, 2019

Iconic San Antonio Burger Joint Chris Madrid’s Finally Reopens

Posted By on Mon, Sep 16, 2019 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge LEA THOMPSON
  • Lea Thompson
Local burger lovers can rejoice. After a long wait, the iconic Chris Madrid’s restaurant has reopened to San Antonio.

Owner Richard Peacock announced that Chris Madrid’s reopened Monday after a nearly 20-month stint as a food truck.

“It’s been great to be able to welcome our friends back home,” Peacock wrote on Facebook. The beloved restaurant launched its food truck operations after a fire damaged its building in 2017.

According to Peacock, restaurant construction — including a patio space and party room — will be completed in the coming weeks.



While the staff adjusts to its new settings, Chris Madrid's will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. In the meantime, customers can follow the restaurant's Facebook page for updates.
Location Details Chris Madrid's
1900 Blanco
San Antonio, TX
(210) 735-3552
American
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Where to Find National Cheeseburger Day Meal Deals in San Antonio Read More

  2. San Marcos-Based Restaurant to Join San Antonio's Vegan Scene Next Month Read More

  3. This Week in San Antonio Food News: Restaurant Owner Named During Democratic Debate, Openings and Meals with a Cause Read More

  4. Candidate Andrew Yang Sends Shoutout to the Founder of San Antonio's Pinch Boil House During Democratic Debate Read More

  5. 100% of Bakery Lorraine's 'Bahama Macaron' Sales to Benefit Hurricane Dorian Victims Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation