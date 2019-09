Iconic San Antonio Burger Joint Chris Madrid’s Finally Reopens

click to enlarge Lea Thompson

Local burger lovers can rejoice. After a long wait, the iconic Chris Madrid’s restaurant has reopened to San Antonio.Owner Richard Peacock announced that Chris Madrid’s reopened Monday after a nearly 20-month stint as a food truck.“It’s been great to be able to welcome our friends back home,” Peacock wrote on Facebook . The beloved restaurant launched its food truck operations after a fire damaged its building in 2017.According to Peacock, restaurant construction — including a patio space and party room — will be completed in the coming weeks.While the staff adjusts to its new settings, Chris Madrid's will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. In the meantime, customers can follow the restaurant's Facebook page for updates.