San Marcos-Based Restaurant to Join San Antonio's Vegan Scene Next Month

Binge Kitchen,
a San Marcos-based vegan restaurant, will open its second brick-and-mortar to San Antonio in October. With everything from Chinese orange chick’n and Southern soul food to Indian lentil madras
, Binge Kitchen specializes in globally-inspired dishes that just happen to be vegan.
“People are under the impression that being vegan is something special or challenging, but we eat these things everyday,” Binge Kitchen Owner Yarnisha Lyons said.
Like millions of Americans, Lyons grew up in poverty, eating whatever food was served at the table. The Memphis native saw the connection between a poor diet and health issues, and preemptively adopted a vegan lifestyle in 2011.
Lyons and her husband, Hungary-born Balazs Lovasz, met while serving in the U.S. military, and eventually married and moved to San Marcos to attend Texas State University. Despite their differing backgrounds, the couple's shared passion for plant-based living inspired them to create universal vegan comfort food.
"It’s one thing to let people know that [a plant-based lifestyle] is the best thing for your family, health and environment, but if it’s not easily accessible people will just go back to what they know," she said.
The couple launched Binge Kitchen as San Marcos’ first vegan food trailer
in 2017, and opened its first brick-and-mortar in Sept. 2018.
The San Marcos restaurant has since become a favorite for vegans and non-vegans alike, and the couple is excited to bring their flavorful plant-based approach to San Antonio.
“We hope to spread like wildfire,” Lyons added. “San Antonio is a large city so I hope [people] will still venture out and stop by. I think we have a huge message of fulfillment and growth and passion."
