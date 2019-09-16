Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 16, 2019

San Marcos-Based Restaurant to Join San Antonio's Vegan Scene Next Month

Posted By on Mon, Sep 16, 2019 at 2:32 PM

click image FACEBOOK / BINGE KITCHEN
  • Facebook / Binge Kitchen
Binge Kitchen, a San Marcos-based vegan restaurant, will open its second brick-and-mortar to San Antonio in October. With everything from Chinese orange chick’n and Southern soul food to Indian lentil madras, Binge Kitchen specializes in globally-inspired dishes that just happen to be vegan.

“People are under the impression that being vegan is something special or challenging, but we eat these things everyday,” Binge Kitchen Owner Yarnisha Lyons said.

Like millions of Americans, Lyons grew up in poverty, eating whatever food was served at the table. The Memphis native saw the connection between a poor diet and health issues, and preemptively adopted a vegan lifestyle in 2011.

Lyons and her husband, Hungary-born Balazs Lovasz, met while serving in the U.S. military, and eventually married and moved to San Marcos to attend Texas State University. Despite their differing backgrounds, the couple's shared passion for plant-based living inspired them to create universal vegan comfort food.



"It’s one thing to let people know that [a plant-based lifestyle] is the best thing for your family, health and environment, but if it’s not easily accessible people will just go back to what they know," she said.

The couple launched Binge Kitchen as San Marcos’ first vegan food trailer in 2017, and opened its first brick-and-mortar in Sept. 2018.

The San Marcos restaurant has since become a favorite for vegans and non-vegans alike, and the couple is excited to bring their flavorful plant-based approach to San Antonio.

“We hope to spread like wildfire,” Lyons added. “San Antonio is a large city so I hope [people] will still venture out and stop by. I think we have a huge message of fulfillment and growth and passion."

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iconic San Antonio Burger Joint Chris Madrid’s Finally Reopens Read More

  2. Where to Find National Cheeseburger Day Meal Deals in San Antonio Read More

  3. This Week in San Antonio Food News: Restaurant Owner Named During Democratic Debate, Openings and Meals with a Cause Read More

  4. Candidate Andrew Yang Sends Shoutout to the Founder of San Antonio's Pinch Boil House During Democratic Debate Read More

  5. 100% of Bakery Lorraine's 'Bahama Macaron' Sales to Benefit Hurricane Dorian Victims Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation