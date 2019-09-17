San Antonio's Broadway Corridor Pub Will Serve Final Brews on Saturday

click image
The Roost Pub & Cafe
, a longtime drinking destination in downtown San Antonio, will close for good on Saturday, September 28.
The bar recently overhauled its programming and opened a new patio, but the updates weren't enough to keep it in operation, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
San Antonio's downtown drinking scene was in a very different place in 2014, when GS 1221 opened as one of the area's first growler stations. As new craft beer options and drinking spots moved into the Broadway corridor, the bar was forced to change and adapt, eventually rebranding as The Roost in 2018.
"Come on by and say goodbye if you can, and know that we didn’t take this ride alone, we had you and this awesome city with us the entire time," the bar said in its Facebook post.
The Current has reached out to The Roost's management for additional comments. This is a developing story.
