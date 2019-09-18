Wednesday, September 18, 2019
YouTube Star JoJo Siwa Stopped By San Antonio Bakery for Spurs-Themed Donuts Last Week
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 5:31 PM
Even YouTube sensations like JoJo Siwa need pan dulce.
The high pony-tailed star was in San Antonio last weekend
for her tour performance at the AT&T Center, but Siwa still found time to order pastries from San Antonio's Panifico Bakeshop.
The bakery's owner posted about the exchange on Wednesday, joking that they were too old to know who Siwa was, but were excited to bring a taste of San Antonio to the entertainer.
Siwa and her team ordered the bakery's signature Spurs-shaped donuts, frosted with old school Spurs colors, but no telling how fast the sweets went.
Panifico's owner was unavailable for additional comment.
