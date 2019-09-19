Thursday, September 19, 2019
Coming Soon: Ming's Thing Owners to Open Second Restaurant in San Antonio
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 1:10 PM
Chefs Ming Qian and Hinnerk von Bargen – the married duo behind Ming's Thing
catering and Ming's Noodle Bar
in Olmos Park – have blessed San Antonio with creative Asian noodle dishes and bao for years, and soon there will be more ways to enjoy Ming's fresh eats.
The Ming's team took to social media this week, announcing plans to open a second restaurant near the Pearl later this year.
The announcement was met with enthusiasm from Ming's fans on Facebook and Instagram, although many were left with questions about the new restaurant's exact location and menu.
The Ming's team promised to share more information about the restaurant's location and menu in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, fans can follow the restaurant process via Ming's Instagram
or Facebook
profiles.
