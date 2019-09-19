Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Coming Soon: Ming's Thing Owners to Open Second Restaurant in San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 1:10 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / EAT_IT_B
  • Instagram / eat_it_b
Chefs Ming Qian and Hinnerk von Bargen – the married duo behind Ming's Thing catering and Ming's Noodle Bar in Olmos Park – have blessed San Antonio with creative Asian noodle dishes and bao for years, and soon there will be more ways to enjoy Ming's fresh eats.

The Ming's team took to social media this week, announcing plans to open a second restaurant near the Pearl later this year.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from Ming's fans on Facebook and Instagram, although many were left with questions about the new restaurant's exact location and menu.

The Ming's team promised to share more information about the restaurant's location and menu in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, fans can follow the restaurant process via Ming's Instagram or Facebook profiles.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. YouTube Star JoJo Siwa Stopped By San Antonio Bakery for Spurs-Themed Donuts Last Week Read More

  2. Suck It Restaurant Group Will Open New 'Kitchen and Bar' Concept in St. Paul Square This Winter Read More

  3. The Monterey Returns to San Antonio for One Night Food Pop-Up Read More

  4. San Antonio Beer Festival Offering Early Entrance Tickets for General Admission Read More

  5. Iconic San Antonio Burger Joint Chris Madrid’s Finally Reopens Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation