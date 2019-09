Coming Soon: Olla Express Café to Launch Permanent Location in Downtown San Antonio

click to enlarge Olla Express Cafe

Andrea Ley introduced café de ollaa Mexican coffee prepared in a traditional earthen clay pot, to San Antonio coffee drinkers when she launched her business Olla Express Café in 2017.The brand expanded to include a mobile VFW coffee truck, wholesale and subscription services, and a designated coffee station – serving cafe de olla, mezcal infused-coffee and cold brew – inside La Taqueria de Monterrey. However, Olla Express Café is poised to grow by leaps and bounds in the coming months."We have plans for a second stationary VFW unit that will open with the same [Olla Express Café] look, but with a permanent location in downtown San Antonio,” Ley told theThe permanent location's address will be announced in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, coffee lovers can find Ley and Olla Express Cafe at a ribbon cutting event with the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at Central Library on Monday, Sept. 30.Ley will also be celebrating a new collaboration between Olla Express Café and La Casa Frida on Oct. 9 at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Hemisfair.