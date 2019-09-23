Coming Soon: Olla Express Café to Launch Permanent Location in Downtown San Antonio

click to enlarge
Andrea Ley introduced café de olla,
a Mexican coffee prepared in a traditional earthen clay pot, to San Antonio coffee drinkers when she launched her business Olla Express Café
in 2017.
The brand expanded to include a mobile VFW coffee truck, wholesale and subscription services, and a designated coffee station – serving cafe de olla, mezcal infused-coffee and cold brew – inside La Taqueria de Monterrey.
However, Olla Express Café
is poised to grow by leaps and bounds in the coming months.
"We have plans for a second stationary VFW unit that will open with the same [Olla Express Café] look, but with a permanent location in downtown San Antonio,” Ley told the Current
.
The permanent location's address will be announced in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, coffee lovers can find Ley and Olla Express Cafe at a ribbon cutting event
with the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
at Central Library
on Monday, Sept. 30.
Ley will also be celebrating a new collaboration between Olla Express Café and La Casa Frida on Oct. 9 at the Mexican Cultural Institute
in Hemisfair.
