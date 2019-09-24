Email
Tuesday, September 24, 2019

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Announces 2020 Champion Wines, Proving that Wine Culture is Growing in Texas

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO STOCK SHOW & RODEO
  • San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Tuesday shared its list of 2020 Champion wines, reminding us that, more than ever, great wine is being made in the Lone Star State.

Judges reviewed more than 1,000 entries from nearly 350 wineries across the globe, including 27 from Texas, earlier this month. Here are the wines that came out on top.
The number of Texas wine entries has grown even since last year, when 24 wineries entered the competition.

Locals can find the 2020 Champion wines as part of a special food pairing during the Champion Wine Auction Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Rosenberg Sky Room at the University of the Incarnate Word, or at the San Antonio Rodeo's Wine Garden next February. In the meantime, folks can find most of the wine lineup online or at their local HEB.

