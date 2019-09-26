Buc-ee's Named as Gas Station with the Best Coffee in the U.S.

click to enlarge
If gas station coffee is your vice, you may want to head to New Braunfels (or Gonzales) for the best dang cup of its kind in the U.S.
According to a recent GasBuddy study
, Texas' very own Buc-ee's came out on top for gas station coffee. Not only was the beaver-loving chain rated the best in Texas, but also the best across all of America for the third consecutive year.
"Given the recent surge in on-demand, convenience-driven retail, it's clear that the one-stop-shop for gas and a fresh cup of coffee is appealing to American drivers," said Frank Beard, a convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.
The rankings were based on more than 2 million user reviews across more than 150,000 retail locations.
Coming out on top isn't a new feat for Buc-ee's. On top of being frequented by celebs
and loved for its always-impeccably-clean restrooms, Buc-ee's has previously been named the best gas station
in the U.S. The Katy location holds the record for the longest car wash in the world
.
