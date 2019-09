Buc-ee's Named as Gas Station with the Best Coffee in the U.S.

click to enlarge Instagram / dancing_blunts

If gas station coffee is your vice, you may want to head to New Braunfels (or Gonzales) for the best dang cup of its kind in the U.S.According to a recent GasBuddy study , Texas' very own Buc-ee's came out on top for gas station coffee. Not only was the beaver-loving chain rated the best in Texas, but also the best across all of America for the third consecutive year."Given the recent surge in on-demand, convenience-driven retail, it's clear that the one-stop-shop for gas and a fresh cup of coffee is appealing to American drivers," said Frank Beard, a convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.The rankings were based on more than 2 million user reviews across more than 150,000 retail locations.Coming out on top isn't a new feat for Buc-ee's. On top of being frequented by celebs and loved for its always-impeccably-clean restrooms, Buc-ee's has previously been named the best gas station in the U.S. The Katy location holds the record for the longest car wash in the world