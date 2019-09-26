What We’re Drinking Right Now: Blackberry Fojito

click to enlarge Giant Noise / Julia Keim

It’s still hot out, but Savor — the restaurant at Culinary Institute of America's San Antonio campus — is keeping us cool with this refreshing mocktail, the Blackberry Fojito.This is a simple, zero-proof recipe to try at home. If you’re looking for a stronger drink, you can always kick it up with your spirit of choice.1 oz. simple syrup½ oz. lime juice3 oz. sparkling mineral water1 blackberry1 oz. blackberry pureePlace the blackberry, cut into quarter slices, in a cocktail glass. Add four mint leaves, syrup and lime juice, and muddle slightly. Add lime juice and mineral water to taste, garnish and serve.