What We’re Drinking Right Now: Blackberry Fojito
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM
It’s still hot out, but Savor — the restaurant at Culinary Institute of America's San Antonio campus — is keeping us cool with this refreshing mocktail, the Blackberry Fojito.
This is a simple, zero-proof recipe to try at home. If you’re looking for a stronger drink, you can always kick it up with your spirit of choice.
Blackberry Fojito
Ingredients:
1 oz. simple syrup
½ oz. lime juice
3 oz. sparkling mineral water
1 blackberry
1 oz. blackberry puree
Directions:
Place the blackberry, cut into quarter slices, in a cocktail glass. Add four mint leaves, syrup and lime juice, and muddle slightly. Add lime juice and mineral water to taste, garnish and serve.
