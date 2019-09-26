Email
Thursday, September 26, 2019

What We’re Drinking Right Now: Blackberry Fojito

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge GIANT NOISE / JULIA KEIM
  • Giant Noise / Julia Keim
It’s still hot out, but Savor — the restaurant at Culinary Institute of America's San Antonio campus — is keeping us cool with this refreshing mocktail, the Blackberry Fojito.

This is a simple, zero-proof recipe to try at home. If you’re looking for a stronger drink, you can always kick it up with your spirit of choice.

Blackberry Fojito

Ingredients:
1 oz. simple syrup
½ oz. lime juice
3 oz. sparkling mineral water
1 blackberry
1 oz. blackberry puree 



Directions: Place the blackberry, cut into quarter slices, in a cocktail glass. Add four mint leaves, syrup and lime juice, and muddle slightly. Add lime juice and mineral water to taste, garnish and serve.

