Sunday, September 29, 2019

Earl Abel's Expected to Sell to New Owner, Undergo Remodel

Posted By on Sun, Sep 29, 2019 at 3:41 PM

INSTAGRAM / EARLABELS_RESTAURANT
  • Instagram / earlabels_restaurant
Earl Abel’s, the iconic San Antonio restaurant best known for its fried chicken and classic desserts, will close for business on Monday as it undergoes an ownership change.

New group Blue Label 88 LLC has reached an agreement to purchase the eatery from Arias Retail LLC, said Danny Badiola, a Blue Label managing member. The sale will include the transfer of the Earl Abel’s brand and select assets.

Earl Abel’s, located at 1639 Broadway at the Pearl, is expected to reopen with an updated menu and a modest remodel on Nov. 1. An Earl Abel’s employee who asked not to be named said the sale was in its final stages.

Badiola said the transfer “comes with both great opportunity and responsibility to sustain the 86-year-old Earl Abel’s brand.”



The restaurant, which was previously located on Austin Highway, relocated to its current space at the Pearl in late 2017.

