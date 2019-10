National Taco Day Deals Happening in San Antonio

click image YouTube / Taco Bell

Any day can easily become “taco day” in San Antonio, but on Friday, Oct. 4, National Taco Day, you’ll find plenty of deals that will help you enjoy a delicious meal on any budget. Pico de Gallo // La Familia Cortez is kicking off National Taco Day with breakfast tacos – including bean, cheese and bacon; potato, egg and cheese and chorizo, egg and potato – for $1.50 each, from 7 to 10 a.m. Mama's Kitchen // The local taco spot is celebrating the occasion with half-priced tacos all day, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Don't sleep on that house salsa. Viva Villa // Taco happy hour will continue through the afternoon, with $1 bistec or el pastor tacos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Taco Cabana // TC guests can pick up their favorites – a breakfast taco or shredded chicken, steak or brisket taco – for just $1 all day today. Bonus: It's National Vodka Day, so you can pair your tacos with $1 Tito’s shots. Offer is limited to three tacos per guest, not valid via DoorDash. La Margarita // The Market Square restaurant will offer its famous beef fajita tacos for $1.50, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Taco Bell // Locals who low-key love Taco Bell can share in the faux heartwarming holiday story or share digital gift cards with friends. The gift cards allow visitors to redeem a $5 National Taco Day Gift Set, which includes two crunchy tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos. Mi Tierra // The holiday can still on a money-savvy high note thanks to $1.50 classic carne guisada tacos, available from 10 p.m. to midnight.