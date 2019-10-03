National Taco Day Deals Happening in San Antonio

click image
Any day can easily become “taco day” in San Antonio, but on Friday, Oct. 4, National Taco Day, you’ll find plenty of deals that will help you enjoy a delicious meal on any budget.
Pico de Gallo
// La Familia Cortez is kicking off National Taco Day with breakfast tacos – including bean, cheese and bacon; potato, egg and cheese and chorizo, egg and potato – for $1.50 each, from 7 to 10 a.m. 111 S. Leona St., (210) 225-6060, picodegallo.com.
Mama's Kitchen
// The local taco spot is celebrating the occasion with half-priced tacos all day, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Don't sleep on that house salsa. 504 W. Hildebrand Ave., (210) 733-0904.
Viva Villa
// Taco happy hour will continue through the afternoon, with $1 bistec or el pastor tacos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 905 Dolorosa, (210) 987-8482, vivavillatacos.com.
Taco Cabana
// TC guests can pick up their favorites – a breakfast taco or shredded chicken, steak or brisket taco – for just $1 all day today. Bonus: It's National Vodka Day, so you can pair your tacos with $1 Tito’s shots. Offer is limited to three tacos per guest, not valid via DoorDash. Multiple locations, tacocabana.com
.
La Margarita
// The Market Square restaurant will offer its famous beef fajita tacos for $1.50, from 3 to 5 p.m. 120 Produce Row, (210) 227-7140, lamargarita.com.
Taco Bell
// Locals who low-key love Taco Bell can share in the faux heartwarming holiday story
or share digital gift cards
with friends. The gift cards allow visitors to redeem a $5 National Taco Day Gift Set, which includes two crunchy tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos. Multiple locations, tacobell.com.
Mi Tierra
// The holiday can still on a money-savvy high note thanks to $1.50 classic carne guisada tacos, available from 10 p.m. to midnight. 218 Produce Row, (210) 225-1262, mitierracafe.com.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.