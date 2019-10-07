Email
Monday, October 7, 2019

Überrito To Give Away A Year of Free Burritos to First 210 Customers at New Location This Month

Posted By on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 4:35 PM

Überrito, a Mexican fast-casual chain, is opening its first San Antonio location – giving away a year of free burritos to the restaurant’s first 210 customers – on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The new eatery, located at 5238 De Zavala Road at the Fiesta Trails Shopping Center, will give away a year of free burritos (that’s one burrito a week) to the first 210 customers in line, starting at 9 a.m.

If you can’t make the morning opening, the restaurant is giving away free swag throughout the rest of the day. Locals can also sign up for a Sneak Eats event the day prior to the opening. During opening week, Überrito will sell all burritos, bowls and salads for $5 each.

“We strive to feed San Antonio some of the freshest burritos with the new Überrito,” stated Aniq Lakhpaty, owner of Überrito in San Antonio. “Whether vegan or gluten-free, we make everything in-house and only use high-quality, natural ingredients at a price affordable for all.”



The chain is owned by the Houston-based Williston Holding Company (WHC), which owns more than 50 restaurant franchises in Texas, including
Casa Olé and Monterey’s Little Mexico.

To learn more, follow Überrito on Facebook.
Fiesta Trails Shopping Center
12621 Interstate Hwy 10
De Zavala Business Park
San Antonio, TX
