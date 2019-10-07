Überrito To Give Away A Year of Free Burritos to First 210 Customers at New Location This Month

click to enlarge
Überrito, a Mexican fast-casual chain, is opening its first San Antonio location – giving away a year of free burritos to the restaurant’s first 210 customers
– on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The new eatery, located at 5238 De Zavala Road at the Fiesta Trails Shopping Center, will give away a year of free burritos
(that’s one burrito a week) to the first 210 customers in line, starting at 9 a.m.
If you can’t make the morning opening, the restaurant is giving away free swag throughout the rest of the day. Locals can also sign up for a Sneak Eats event the day prior to the opening
. During opening week, Überrito will sell all burritos, bowls and salads for $5 each.
“We strive to feed San Antonio some of the freshest burritos with the new Überrito,” stated Aniq Lakhpaty, owner of Überrito in San Antonio. “Whether vegan or gluten-free, we make everything in-house and only use high-quality, natural ingredients at a price affordable for all.”
The chain is owned by the Houston-based Williston Holding Company (WHC), which owns more than 50 restaurant franchises in Texas, including
Casa Olé and Monterey’s Little Mexico.
To learn more, follow Überrito on Facebook
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.