Playland Pizza on Houston Street Will Reopen for Lunch This Week and Sell by the Slice

Playland Pizza
, chef Stefan Bowers and restaurateur Andrew Goodman’s downtown pizza spot, opened for tourists and locals in 2018. But the restaurant’s focus has since changed, and that’s good news for locals.
After closing for lunch last month, Playland will reopen with a new counter service on Wednesday
, offering locals a robust lineup of fresh salads, simple sandwiches and by-the-slice wood-fired pizza options.
“If I'm just catering to the tourists, I’m missing the mark,” Bowers told the Current
. “I've been cooking in the city for almost 15 years. I'm going to cater to the city I live in, not where someone else is coming from.”
Though Houston Street is slated for major economic and business growth in the coming decade — with new tech-based developments including UTSA’s educational centers slated to join local tech institutions like Geekdom
— the historic street’s look and activity changes block to block.
“I took some time to think about it — less about food and more about what the space is on this block,” Bowers said. “There needs to be community coming out of the space.”
Where Playland’s previous lunch service was more formal and limited by its single pizza oven, the new counter service will allow for locals to grab a slice, meet with friends or sit and people-watch.
“Tourists will come too. but I'm definitely aiming at the local,” he added.
This is the latest change at Playland, following a new approach to dinner, including a new, ever-changing daily menu led by chef Jacob Gonzales, who previously worked as head chef at Feast.
The best news for locals who struggle to find more quick, fresh lunch options downtown? Now there’s a place to find it by-the-slice.
Lunch hours will run from 11 a.m. through dinner service, which begins at 4 p.m.
