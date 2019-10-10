Email
Thursday, October 10, 2019

Freetail Brewing Takes Home Gold During 2019 Great American Beer Festival

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FREETAIL BREWING
  • Courtesy of Freetail Brewing
Freetail Brewing Company won big at this year's Great American Beer Festival in Denver, taking the sole San Antonio gold for their Baltic-style Porter “Snap Yo’ Baltics.”

The company competed against more than 9,000 breweries and upwards of 2,000 beers across the U.S. This is Freetail’s second GABF gold medal win since 2017, when they won for their 2014 iteration of the Imperial Stout La Muerta.

“I can’t believe it—it’s surreal, and I’m greatly humbled,” stated Dan Leary, head brewer at Freetail’s Brewpup, who helped create the winning porter. “Mainly, I didn’t do it alone. The Freetail brew team is a solid crew of brothers of craft. We all love beer, talking beer and discussing paths to improve our process.”

The Current has reached out Jason Davis, director of brewing operations for Freetail Brewing, for additional comment. The brewery has experienced several changes in recent months, including the departure of co-founder Scott Metzger, who recently started a new position as general manager of Wormtown Brewery in Massachusetts.



