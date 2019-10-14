East Side’s Thai Lucky Opening Second Location with Sushi Options in Downtown San Antonio

click to enlarge Ben Olivo / Heron

Thai Lucky is opening a new location at 102 Navarro St., which was last occupied by Rio de Gelato.

click to enlarge Ben Olivo / Heron

The Woon Sen dish at Thai Lucky: Fried clear noodles with various veggies in a brown Thai sauce.

East Side Asian dive restaurant Thai Lucky has signed a lease for a new restaurant in the former Rio de Gelato spot at 102 Navarro St. The building is more widely known to older San Antonians as the old Alaskan Palace bar.Veida Thirath, the restaurant’s owner, and the Conservation Society of San Antonio, the building’s owner, confirmed the lease.Thai Lucky’s original location at 711 S. Pine St., six blocks east of the Alamodome, will remain open, stressed Thirath, who opened Thai Lucky three years ago.Thirath hopes to open in the 5,000-square-foot space on Navarro Street in November. The new restaurant will be called Thai Lucky Sushi Bar and will include sushi to accompany the Thai options. Hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.