Monday, October 14, 2019

East Side’s Thai Lucky Opening Second Location with Sushi Options in Downtown San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge Thai Lucky is opening a new location at 102 Navarro St., which was last occupied by Rio de Gelato. - BEN OLIVO / HERON
  • Ben Olivo / Heron
  • Thai Lucky is opening a new location at 102 Navarro St., which was last occupied by Rio de Gelato.
East Side Asian dive restaurant Thai Lucky has signed a lease for a new restaurant in the former Rio de Gelato spot at 102 Navarro St. The building is more widely known to older San Antonians as the old Alaskan Palace bar.

Veida Thirath, the restaurant’s owner, and the Conservation Society of San Antonio, the building’s owner, confirmed the lease.

Thai Lucky’s original location at 711 S. Pine St., six blocks east of the Alamodome, will remain open, stressed Thirath, who opened Thai Lucky three years ago.

Thirath hopes to open in the 5,000-square-foot space on Navarro Street in November. The new restaurant will be called Thai Lucky Sushi Bar and will include sushi to accompany the Thai options. Hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.



click to enlarge The Woon Sen dish at Thai Lucky: Fried clear noodles with various veggies in a brown Thai sauce. - BEN OLIVO / HERON
  • Ben Olivo / Heron
  • The Woon Sen dish at Thai Lucky: Fried clear noodles with various veggies in a brown Thai sauce.

The San Antonio Heron is a nonprofit news organization dedicated to informing its readers about the changes to downtown and the surrounding communities.

