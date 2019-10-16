Email
Wednesday, October 16, 2019

The First-Ever Concha Throwdown is Happening in San Antonio Next Month

Posted By on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / MITIERRACAFEANDBAKERY
Concha lovers — and that seems like pretty much everyone in San Antonio — may want to check out the inaugural Concha Throwdown next month.

According to a Facebook event page, the event is set for Saturday, November 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maestro Entrepreneur Center downtown. MySA.com reports that six local bakeries will be competing, although the site doesn't provide their names.

No matter which sweet spots show up, attendees will be able to sample a concha from each — and that sounds like a good Saturday to us.

The throwdown will be accompanied by a concha market with sweet-themed gifts plus an art show. A panel of unnamed celebrity judges will make the hard decision of deciding which concha is best.



The event is free, but there's a $5 parking fee that will benefit the Maestro Entrepreneur Center, a nonprofit that mentors local business owners.
Event Details Concha Throwdown
@ Maestro Entrepreneur Center
1811 S. Laredo Street
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
2102735023
Price: Free
