The First-Ever Concha Throwdown is Happening in San Antonio Next Month

click to enlarge Facebook / MiTierraCafeandBakery

Event Details Concha Throwdown @ Maestro Entrepreneur Center 1811 S. Laredo Street Southtown San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 2102735023 Price: Free Art Map

Concha lovers — and that seems like pretty much everyone in San Antonio — may want to check out the inaugural Concha Throwdown next month.According to a Facebook event page , the event is set for Saturday, November 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maestro Entrepreneur Center downtown. MySA.com reports that six local bakeries will be competing , although the site doesn't provide their names.No matter which sweet spots show up, attendees will be able to sample a concha from each — and that sounds like a good Saturday to us.The throwdown will be accompanied by a concha market with sweet-themed gifts plus an art show. A panel of unnamed celebrity judges will make the hard decision of deciding which concha is best.The event is free, but there's a $5 parking fee that will benefit the Maestro Entrepreneur Center, a nonprofit that mentors local business owners.