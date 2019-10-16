Wednesday, October 16, 2019
The First-Ever Concha Throwdown is Happening in San Antonio Next Month
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 12:03 PM
Concha lovers — and that seems like pretty much everyone in San Antonio — may want to check out the inaugural Concha Throwdown
next month.
According to a Facebook event page
, the event is set for Saturday, November 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maestro Entrepreneur Center downtown. MySA.com reports that six local bakeries will be competing
, although the site doesn't provide their names.
No matter which sweet spots show up, attendees will be able to sample a concha from each — and that sounds like a good Saturday to us.
The throwdown will be accompanied by a concha market
with sweet-themed gifts plus an art show. A panel of unnamed celebrity judges will make the hard decision of deciding which concha is best.
The event is free, but there's a $5 parking fee that will benefit the Maestro Entrepreneur Center, a nonprofit that mentors local business owners.
@ Maestro Entrepreneur Center
1811 S. Laredo Street
Southtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
2102735023
Price:
Free
