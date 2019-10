Gabriel’s Liquor and Don’s & Ben’s Files to Shutter Some San Antonio Stores as Part of Bankruptcy Filing

Instagram / gabrielsliquor

5222 De Zavala Road in San Antonio



3138 S.E. Military Dr. in San Antonio



1734 Pat Booker Road in Universal City

10235 Ironside Dr. in San Antonio



6915 Bandera Road in Leon Valley



8336 Marbach Road in San Antonio

After filing for chapter 11 reorganization last month, the owner of Gabriel’s Liquor and Don’s & Ben’s Liquor has asked a court to let it close six local stores and reject leases for three others, the Express-News reports Citing court papers, the daily reports that Gabriel Investment Group Inc. has identified the following stores for closure:The company also wants to reject leases for these three:Currently, Don’s & Ben’s operates 30 stores and Gabriel’s another 15.