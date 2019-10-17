Email
Thursday, October 17, 2019

Gabriel’s Liquor and Don’s & Ben’s Files to Shutter Some San Antonio Stores as Part of Bankruptcy Filing

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 12:36 PM

INSTAGRAM / GABRIELSLIQUOR
  • Instagram / gabrielsliquor
After filing for chapter 11 reorganization last month, the owner of Gabriel’s Liquor and Don’s & Ben’s Liquor has asked a court to let it close six local stores and reject leases for three others, the Express-News reports.

Citing court papers, the daily reports that Gabriel Investment Group Inc. has identified the following stores for closure:
  • 5222 De Zavala Road in San Antonio
  • 3138 S.E. Military Dr. in San Antonio
  • 1734 Pat Booker Road in Universal City
The company also wants to reject leases for these three:
  • 10235 Ironside Dr. in San Antonio
  • 6915 Bandera Road in Leon Valley
  • 8336 Marbach Road in San Antonio
Currently, Don’s & Ben’s operates 30 stores and Gabriel’s another 15.

