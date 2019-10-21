Email
Con Safos Cocina y Cantina Moving Out of Hemisfair Next Month

Posted By on Mon, Oct 21, 2019 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge JESSICA ELIZARRARAS
  • Jessica Elizarraras
After more than a year of serving concha burgers and cervezas at Hemisfair, Con Safos Cocina y Cantina will celebrate its last day at Yanaguana Garden on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The Con Safos team opted not to renew its contract at Hemsifair, but don't worry — you'll be able to find the popular food truck at its sister bar, El Buho, in the coming weeks.

Hemisfair is looking to activate the historic space with pop-up vendors during the holiday season until a new and unique food, beverage or retail tenant is selected. In the meantime, Hemisfair has released a Request for Interest (RFI) for concepts interested in opening at the Espinoza House in spring 2020.

The leasing structure has served as an incubator for local businesses like Con Safos, which began as a food truck in 2017, and allowed new ventures to grow and mature.



“We’ve had a great partnership with the Con Safos team over the past two years,” stated Andres Andujar, CEO of Hemisfair. “We wish them luck on the next venture and thank everyone for their efforts and patronage.”

