Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Austin Chicken and Waffle Chain to Open San Antonio Location in Stone Oak

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 10:59 AM

The Rolling Rooster, an Austin-area sports bar best-known for their chicken and red velvet waffles, is expected to open its first San Antonio location on Friday, Nov. 8.

It's not easy to find an abundance great chicken-and-waffle restaurants in San Antonio, but that's expected to change with the new Rolling Rooster, said Torry Sledge, owner of The Rolling Rooster- Stone Oak.

"We are a black-owned business, and to be able to have a place in Stone Oak where representation of a business like ours is exciting," Sledge told the Current. "Stone Oak is a spot where I think people would appreciate having something outside the norm; our food is impeccable."

In addition to chicken and waffles, the Rolling Rooster will offer a full bar and Southern classics like oxtail, mac and cheese and waffle fries.



The Rolling Rooster began as a food truck in 2015 and has since grown to include three Austin-area brick-and-mortars.

Locals can follow the new business via Facebook for updates and changes, and can expect to see promotions and prize giveaways leading up to the restaurant's grand opening.
Location Details The Rolling Rooster
19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 511
Stone Oak
San Antonio, TX
(726) 444-0352
Southern
Map
