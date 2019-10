Longtime Brooklyn Ave. Dive, Tony's Bar, to Close on Friday

It's the end of an era in San Antonio. Tony's Bar , one of the last remaining dive bars on Brooklyn Ave., will close its doors on Friday, Oct. 25.When Tony Lopez opened the spot in 1999, San Antonio was a different place.Brooklyn Ave. has changed in recent years — longtime businesses have since closed or left the street to make room for new food/retail developments. But Tony's Bar remained a place where locals could gather for live music shows; watch, cheer and eat tacos during Spurs games; or simply grab a cheap drink and talk with their fellow patrons.Over the last 20 years, the septuagenarian has become a beloved figure within the San Antonio community, who was quick to share jokes and treat his customers like family.Lopez was unavailable for comment at the time of publication, but the news of the bar's closure and Lopez's retirement has been met with an outpouring of gratitude and nostalgia online.Maricela Olguin, owner of Sweet Chela's, shared the news via Facebook on Sunday.

