Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Longtime Brooklyn Ave. Dive, Tony's Bar, to Close on Friday

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / TONY'S BAR
  • Facebook / Tony's Bar
It's the end of an era in San Antonio. Tony's Bar, one of the last remaining dive bars on Brooklyn Ave., will close its doors on Friday, Oct. 25.

When Tony Lopez opened the spot in 1999, San Antonio was a different place.

Brooklyn Ave. has changed in recent years — longtime businesses have since closed or left the street to make room for new food/retail developments. But Tony's Bar remained a place where locals could gather for live music shows; watch, cheer and eat tacos during Spurs games; or simply grab a cheap drink and talk with their fellow patrons.

Over the last 20 years, the septuagenarian has become a beloved figure within the San Antonio community, who was quick to share jokes and treat his customers like family.



Lopez was unavailable for comment at the time of publication, but the news of the bar's closure and Lopez's retirement has been met with an outpouring of gratitude and nostalgia online.

Maricela Olguin, owner of Sweet Chela's, shared the news via Facebook on Sunday.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Con Safos Cocina y Cantina Moving Out of Hemisfair Next Month Read More

  2. Christmas Themed Pop-Up Bar 'Miracle on Houston Street' is Heading to San Antonio This Holiday Season Read More

  3. Guillermo's Restauranteur to Open New Pizza, Craft Beer Spot in 2020 Read More

  4. Fantom Kitchen Bringing Texas-Filipino BBQ Pop-Up to San Antonio Read More

  5. The First-Ever Concha Throwdown is Happening in San Antonio Next Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation