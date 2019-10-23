Email
All Three Hawx Burger Bar Locations in San Antonio are Now Closed

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 12:29 PM

The restaurant group formerly known as Hawx Burger Bar has closed.

The restaurant's location at 2895 Thousand Oaks location recently shuttered its doors, a recent Express-News story reported. The other two locations — 2603 Vance Jackson Road and 700 E. Sonterra Blvd., Suite 318 — also closed within the last year.

Christian Hawx opened his first Hawx Burger Bar in 2016. Hawx was unavailable for comment at the time of publication, though the previous Hawx Burger Bar page on Facebook has since been updated to Hawx Promotions.

The group's website is still live, but appears to have not been updated since the summer.



Tags: , , , ,

