Wednesday, October 23, 2019
All Three Hawx Burger Bar Locations in San Antonio are Now Closed
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 12:29 PM
click image
-
Instagram / hawxburgerbar2
The restaurant group formerly known as Hawx Burger Bar
has closed.
The restaurant's location at 2895 Thousand Oaks location recently shuttered its doors, a recent Express-News story
reported. The other two locations — 2603 Vance Jackson Road and 700 E. Sonterra Blvd., Suite 318 — also closed within the last year.
Christian Hawx opened his first Hawx Burger Bar in 2016. Hawx was unavailable for comment at the time of publication, though the previous Hawx Burger Bar page on Facebook has since been updated to Hawx Promotions
.
The group's website
is still live, but appears to have not been updated since the summer.
