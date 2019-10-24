Email
Thursday, October 24, 2019

H-E-B Named Top-Rated Workplace for Retailers in the U.S.

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
For the third consecutive year, H-E-B was named the No. 1 top-rated workplace for retailers via popular job search site Indeed.

According to Indeed employee ratings and reviews, H-E-B has managed to develop a "tight-knit culture" with flexible hours for its staffers.

"H-E-B is by far one of the best places to work in the state of Texas," stated another store partner on the job site. "If you get hired here, it’s one job you would really want to keep.”

The San Antonio-based grocery chain has successfully grown in recent years using a mix of new, digital tools for customers while expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint across Texas.



H-E-B is the largest privately-held employer in the Lone Star State, with more than 400 stores and 116,000 partners throughout Texas and northeastern Mexico.

Other top-rated food retailers on the list include Costco Wholesale, Wegman's, QuikTrip and Publix. The full list is available on Indeed's blog.

