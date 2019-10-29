Email
Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Burger Culture in Southtown Now Closed, Staff Joining Family Restaurant

Posted By on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge RON BECHTOL
  • Ron Bechtol
Burger Culture closed on Monday, but don't worry: the Southtown restaurant team is getting ready for bigger and better things.

“Effective Oct. 28, 2019, Burger Culture will cease operations at 801 S. Presa and the staff will be repositioned to be part of very special things happening at Southtown Pizzeria, 728 S. Presa; details coming soon!" a Facebook post read. "Thank you for your patronage and support.”

The announcement comes just weeks after the death of Burger Culture co-owner Randy Vrana, who suffered a fatal heart attack in late September. Husband-and-wife team Randy and Julie Vrana opened Southtown Pizzeria together in 2016 and Burger Culture in 2017.

Julie recently took to Facebook to share a tribute to her late husband and the future of Southtown Pizzeria.
