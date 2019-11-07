The Take Away: Elisabeth Forsythe Has Made Her Mark on San Antonio’s Bar Scene

click to enlarge Lea Thompson

Elisabeth ForsytheBar Manager for Rosella at the RandKansas City, Missouri, “but San Antonio is my home”20Has worked at, managed and influenced many of San Antonio’s great bars“We all just want to make our moms proud.”I was trying to find a way to afford a way to go back to college, so I started bartending, and I fell in love and never stopped. It’s a cool thing to be a part of people’s moments. It’s kind of voyeuristic, but you’re in on that. A regular day could be a monumental moment in their life, for good or for bad. You’re part of that. I’ve been part of people’s most tragic moments and their happiest moments. People form a special trust with their bartender that feeds me.[Laughs] I’ve worked everywhere. I did all the bars for Empty Stomach — everything from Hot Joy and Barbaro to The Monterey — and I helped open Chisme. I worked at Francis Bogside for a while. Every place has been its own unique challenge. I went back to bartending for a while after leaving Empty Stomach, and this is my first serious jump back into creative development and leadership, and I’m really excited. I’ve had enough rest. Now I’m restless.My favorite thing is that moment when you get someone’s eyes to light up and you know you got ’em. You’ve made that person’s day. You’ve made this golden experience, whether it’s through the way drink tastes, or just being kind or giving a great restaurant recommendation. I love that moment.What I love least is when people don’t trust you enough to care for them and foster their journey in hospitality. If you let me direct the service, you could have a great experience. A dismissive attitude can be very difficult to work around. I just want to take you on a journey.I fell in love with it right away, but I think when my mom started acknowledging that she was proud of me that I realized “OK, it’s OK to do this.” [Laughs.] When she stopped saying things like, “My friend is a speech therapist. I think you’d be really good at that.” We all just want to make our moms proud.When you spend so many hours caring for other people it feeds on your energy, and that can be really exhausting. With everyone you’re serving, you’re striving for perfection. I’m an introvert by nature, but people who know me from behind the bar would never know it. But I love it, and I think it’s the best job in the world. My mission statement is to bring delight to people.It’s well into fall, but the cooler weather means we can actually release our fall menu and start serving inspired drinks and flavors. I’m looking forward to working with this awesome bar team and embracing their creativity. Rosella at the Rand is really growing, and I think we’re going to have a strong footprint downtown. We’ve always been known for coffee, but I’m excited to be part of the downtown landscape and to just roll my sleeves up and get creative.