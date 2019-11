Mac & Cheese Throwdown Returns to The Block SA This Weekend

Those who love pasta slathered in cheesy goodness may want to make plans to attend the Mac & Cheese Throwdown this weekend.The annual event will return to The Block SA this Saturday from 1-6 p.m., giving local foodies a chance to get their fill of the comfort staple. Attendees will be able to sample various takes on the classic and vote for their favorite.While the entering the event is free, a $15 ticket is required to score seven "generous" sample portions from participating food trucks. Folks 21 and up can pop for a $20 ticket, which includes the samples plus two large mimosas. Once done eating, attendees can vote for their favorite truck.In addition to cheesy goodness, the event will offer live music, games and bar specials.Tickets are available here

