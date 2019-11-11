Email
Monday, November 11, 2019

Mac & Cheese Throwdown Returns to The Block SA This Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM

Those who love pasta slathered in cheesy goodness may want to make plans to attend the Mac & Cheese Throwdown this weekend.

The annual event will return to The Block SA this Saturday from 1-6 p.m., giving local foodies a chance to get their fill of the comfort staple. Attendees will be able to sample various takes on the classic and vote for their favorite.

While the entering the event is free, a $15 ticket is required to score seven "generous" sample portions from participating food trucks. Folks 21 and up can pop for a $20 ticket, which includes the samples plus two large mimosas. Once done eating, attendees can vote for their favorite truck.

In addition to cheesy goodness, the event will offer live music, games and bar specials.



Tickets are available here.
Location Details The Block SA
14530 Roadrunner Way
Northcentral
Texas, TX
American and Bar/Pub
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


