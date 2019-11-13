Email
Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Folklores Coffee House Poised to Open Second Location Near The Pearl

Posted By on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 12:56 PM

Folklores Coffee House, a Southside establishment known for its specialty CBD-infused drinks and over-the-top coffee cups, is opening a second location in East San Antonio.

Chef and Folklores co-owner Joel “Tatu” Herrera recently announced the new location would open at 1522 E. Grayson St. in mid-January 2020.

Located down the street from Fort Sam Houston and next door to Betty's Battalion, Folklores East will offer more traditional beverages in addition to the creative options found at its original location, Herrera added.

The coffeeshop recently merged with Green Bexar CBD, so look out for more CBD products and infused beverages at both locations.




Location Details Folklores Coffee House
5007 S. Flores St.
Southside
San Antonio, TX
Coffee House (independent)
Map
