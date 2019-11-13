Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Folklores Coffee House Poised to Open Second Location Near The Pearl
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 12:56 PM
click image
Folklores Coffee House, a Southside establishment known for its specialty CBD-infused drinks and over-the-top coffee cups, is opening a second location in East San Antonio.
Chef and Folklores co-owner Joel “Tatu” Herrera recently announced the new location would open at 1522 E. Grayson St. in mid-January 2020.
Located down the street from Fort Sam Houston and next door to Betty's Battalion, Folklores East will offer more traditional beverages in addition to the creative options found at its original location, Herrera added.
The coffeeshop recently merged with Green Bexar CBD, so look out for more CBD products and infused beverages at both locations.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Folklores Coffee House, San Antonio restaurants, San Antonio Coffee shops, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.