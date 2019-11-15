Email
Friday, November 15, 2019

San Antonio Restaurants Offering a Special Thanksgiving Menu

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE
  • Perry's Steakhouse
Range // Chef Jason Dady’s downtown restaurant will serve a prix fixe turkey dinner (11 a.m.-9 p.m.) with dishes like the herb-crusted turkey breast, creamy Yukon Gold Potato mashers, crispy Brussels sprouts, cranberry jam and homemade blueberry muffins. Dinner costs $50 per person, but the regular menu is available as well. Make reservations online or via (210) 227-4455. 125 E. Houston Street, rangesa.com.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa // 18 Oaks will host a Thanksgiving brunch (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) with a carving station, holiday favorites like Hill Country jalapeño bacon stuffing, seafood, an assortment of soups and salads and desserts,  including a bananas foster action station ($65 per adult and $25 per child). Reservations can be made by calling (210) 491-5825. Cibolo Moon will serve Thanksgiving Dinner (2-8 p.m.) with a selection of oven-roasted meats and veggies, chef-driven plates and seasonal desserts. ($60 per adult and $25 per child). Reservations can be made by calling (210) 491-4335. 23808 Resort Parkway, marriott.com.

Bistr09 // The Alamo Heights eatery is offering a three course, pre-fixe Thanksgiving meal (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) with a selection of specialty dishes including Lobster Vol Au Vent, Beef Ribeye Steak Frites and a roasted turkey Wellington — stuffed with prosciutto and seasonal ingredients such as cranberries, nuts and herbs. The meal costs $55 per person. Make a reservation via bistr09.com, or by calling (210) 254-8156. 6106 Broadway, bistr09.com.

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort // Thanksgiving options at the Hyatt abound during this buffet-style brunch (10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.), with traditional holiday dishes ($75 for adults, $65 seniors 60 and older and $32 for children 6-12). Reservations are required; call (210) 767-7999 for details. The Antler’s Lodge will serve a four-course dinner featuring seasonal dishes including turkey, charred Brussels sprouts, sweet potato biscuits, chocolate cake and a pumpkin tart ($98 for adults, $78 for seniors 60 and older and $20 for children under 12) Call (210) 520-4001 or visit OpenTable for details. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, hyattregencyhillcountry.com.



Dorrego's // Hotel Valencia's Dorrego's restaurant will host a holiday buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m with omelet and waffle and pancake stations, carving boards (with turkey, Porchetta stuffed with house-made chorizo and garlic-studded prime rib) in addition to sides and sweets. Complimentary valet parking is offered to all patrons. $59 adults, $25 for children 12 and under, Make a reservation via (210) 227-9700 or OpenTable. 150 E. Houston St., hotelvalencia-riverwalk.com.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille // The restaurant will offer their regular menu in addition to the three-course, prix-fix dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with seasonal soup and salad choices as well roast turkey breast with pan gravy and all of the traditional sides including mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage cornbread stuffing and cranberry relish. A pumpkin pie with chantilly cream will be offered for dessert. The dinner costs $49.95 per adult, while younger patrons can enjoy $15 entree plates that include all the sides. To make reservations, call (210) 558-6161, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., #22200, perryssteakhouse.com.

