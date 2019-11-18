Email
Monday, November 18, 2019

Dozens of Fire Trucks Respond to Blaze at Church's Chicken on San Antonio's East Side

Posted By on Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at 12:20 PM

Firefighters spent hours battling a blaze at a historic San Antonio eatery early Monday morning.

Multiple reports reveal that crews responded to a fire at a Church's Chicken on the city's East Side around 2:30 a.m. Heavy smoke and fire filled the restaurant, which mySA.com reports was the fast-food chain's third restaurant. It had been open since the 1950s.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Woody Woodward told reporters at the scene that crews had to attack the fire from the outside based on the severity of the blaze, worsened as fire spread through vents in the building. Despite their efforts, the flames "completely destroyed" much of the structure, including offices attached to the restaurant. News 4 San Antonio reports that the building is a "total loss."

The restaurant, located at 400 S. New Braunfels Ave., was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.



Crews were still at the scene hours later, fighting the fire as late as 7 a.m. By that time, the second-alarm fire had been contained but had required more than two dozen trucks and upwards of 100 personnel.

The fire department will now work to determine a cause, though crews on the scene suspected that it started in the kitchen.

