The Office Pub Crawl Returns to Downtown San Antonio for Christmas Edition

Wannabe Dunder Mifflin employees will have the chance to celebrate all thingsduring a bar crawl next month.Fans who missed the themed trivia night-bar crawl earlier this year can get in on the fun whenenthusiasts gather downtown for a Christmas edition of the event on Friday, December 13. Fans can test their knowledge of the Dunder Mifflin crew with three rounds of 25 questions at various downtown bars.On top of the trivia aspect, the crawl will include themed drinks, food and beverage specials ("I would like a nice slice of Christmas Pam"), dancing and cosplay — so go ahead and start planning your costume now.The crawl kicks off at 8 p.m., though folks are welcome to register up until 9:30 p.m. at Pat O'Brien's.Tickets are on sale now . The $20 admission fee includes a special t-shirt, Santa hat and a Dunder Mifflin employee ID card.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.