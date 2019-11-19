Email
Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The Office Pub Crawl Returns to Downtown San Antonio for Christmas Edition

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 3:01 PM

Wannabe Dunder Mifflin employees will have the chance to celebrate all things The Office during a bar crawl next month.

Fans who missed the themed trivia night-bar crawl earlier this year can get in on the fun when Office enthusiasts gather downtown for a Christmas edition of the event on Friday, December 13. Fans can test their knowledge of the Dunder Mifflin crew with three rounds of 25 questions at various downtown bars.

On top of the trivia aspect, the crawl will include themed drinks, food and beverage specials ("I would like a nice slice of Christmas Pam"), dancing and cosplay — so go ahead and start planning your costume now.

The crawl kicks off at 8 p.m., though folks are welcome to register up until 9:30 p.m. at Pat O'Brien's.



Tickets are on sale now. The $20 admission fee includes a special t-shirt, Santa hat and a Dunder Mifflin employee ID card.

