10 Locally Produced Gifts for San Antonio Foodies

click to enlarge SA Flavor

The holidays are all about indulgence, which makes them the perfect time for food gifts, or gifts inspired by food. Here’s a sampling of locally sourced items — many great for stocking stuffers — that will delight the foodie on your list.Chemicals don’t belong in your teacup. San Antonio-based Teaness specializes in single-origin matcha, an antioxidant-rich green tea from Japan, that’s as beautiful as it is good for you. A stocking stuffer-sized 30-gram order will set you back $14.This beloved San Antonio dish is often overlooked, but Barbacoa Apparel recognizes fideo as the star it truly is. The local clothing maker has put it front and center on a new $10 tote that anyone could find handy on their next H-E-B trip.Who knew a Southside coffeeshop offered such exquisite single-origin Columbian coffee? Coffeecionando shines with options including its Castillo Supremo, a nutty, earthy coffee with a hint of brown sugar. What’s more, each bag includes info on the farmer your purchase supports. Castillo Supremo sells for $16.50 per 12-oz. bag.BrushFire Farms has developed a line of award-winning spicy-sweet jams that make the perfect topping for cheese spread or a glaze for chicken, pork or beef. The jams, available at Central Market, run $7.99 per jar.A sampler of Tio Pelon’s three original salsitas — Salsita Emma, Salsita Verde: Cremosa and Salsita de Tomatillo — makes a perfect gift for anyone who likesOrganically Bath & Beauty has captured the sweet creaminess of the favorite drink in a soap bar — and it’s peak fall, y’all. The homegrown business uses only organic ingredients to create soaps that will leave that special someone clean and smelling delicious. The soap runs $8 per bar.This small-yet-sweet enamel pin from Fiesta medal maker SA Flavor is a great reminder to any gift recipient to come as they are. The pins sell for $8.Food bloggers Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack and Vianney Rodriguez of Muy Bueno and Sweet Life teamed up launch this incredible book cataloging best Latin-inspired cocktails around. Why not support a local retailer by picking it up at Feliz Modern for $22.50?Whether you’re buying looking to keep cold weather at bay or looking to boost their inner and outward beauty, this chicken-bone broth infused with shiitake, shallot and sage is sure to hit the spot. Six 15-oz. jars will set you back $72.Help someone on your holiday list represent la Cultura while cooking, baking or barbecuing. The aprons are available for $10.