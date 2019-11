The Patio Southtown Now Closed But Expected to Relocate

The Patio Southtown has closed its doors.But don't expect the near-downtown drinking spot to be closed permanently.Owner James Avery told thethat a Houston-based company now controls the building and land where The Patio Southtown operates. Not satisfied with the terms of a new lease agreement, Avery decided to opt out of the contract after 18 months in the space.Though the Patio won't operate from its usual digs, Avery said he's been visiting other spaces in Southtown and elsewhere in hopes of reopening . So far, Avery said he's "not 100% sold" on any property, but he's hoping to return with his menu of burgers, sandwiches and hot dogs plus libations such as beer, margaritas and cocktails.Avery said he'll keep the name if he's able to find a space in Southtown. If not, the business will rebrand, he told the paper.According to comments on a Facebook status announcing the pending relocation, employees didn't know about the closure and plans to move elsewhere."Moving to a new location that no employees, current or former, knew anything about?" one user said. "[Didn't] even tell the ones scheduled to work today? Yeah, okay."

