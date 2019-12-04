Pizza Party Opens on the St. Mary's Strip with By-the-Slice Options

The building at 2334 N. St. Mary's, which formerly housed HotSpot BBQ, has been transformed into a new restaurant with by-the-slice, late-night options.The new spot is the latest venture from Empty Stomach, the brand behind restaurants including Barbaro, Paper Tiger and Hot Joy. The bright, gooey, cheese-dripping exterior is courtesy of local artist Rudy Marco Hererra.Located just across the street from Midnight Swim, Pizza Party offers a simple menu with a choice between cheese, pepperoni and veggie slices, all ranging from $4-$5. Expect to see a number of rotating pizzas, including a vegan-friendly option and a chef's special by chef John Philpot.Pizza Party will operate from 6 p.m. to late, Sunday through Thursday, and 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed Monday.

