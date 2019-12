Wrigleyville Grill Food Truck Brings Chicago-Style Street Food to the St. Mary’s Strip

Local Chicago-style restaurant Wrigleyville Grill is now serving some of its signature eats — hot dogs, gyros and chili cheese fries — from a new food truck on N. St. Mary’s.“I always wanted to open my own Chicago-style restaurant, but then I had the idea to do a joint venture,” said owner Ricky Ortiz. “I threw the idea to Jimmy and Maria Tingas at Wrigleyville and they thought it was perfect.” Ortiz recently launched the food truck, a preview of things to come at his future downtown food truck park 88 Social . The food truck's menu has yet to be finalized, but it currently offers a selection of hot dogs, including Chicago-style and Italian and Polish sausage options, as well as gyros, sides and drinks.Ortiz, along with operations manager Efrain Garcia, are excited to offer more late-night options for the St. Mary’s Strip crowds.“For now, we’re here for the dinner crowd and bar scene,” he added. “We plan to be at Paper Tiger until 88 Social opens in early spring.”The food truck is located at Paper Tiger and runs from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

