Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Chef-Driven Cafe and Bar Opening Near Stone Oak This Month

Posted By on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FULL BELLY CAFE AND BAR
  • Courtesy of Full Belly Cafe and Bar
Local restauranteurs Blade Haddock and James Moore are launching their newest joint venture — Full Belly Cafe and Bar — this month.

The restaurant will feature "seasonal American cuisine with a global spin," with dishes like soufflé' pancakes, gravlax focaccia and Spanish burnt cheesecake, while the cocktail bar will highlight Texas spirits, beers and a selection of wines.

“The San Antonio dining scene is vibrant but approachable, which inspired us to create a concept that feels one-of-a-kind yet welcoming at all hours of the day,” Moore stated in a recent press release.  “We’re eager to share this labor of love — and a few cocktails! — with our neighbors soon.”

Between Moore and Haddock, the Full Belly Team has several decades experience in cooking for and running restaurants across the West Coast and San Antonio. The duo previously opened local restaurants including Max’s Wine Dive and Boiler House at the Pearl, while Moore has helped to launch other local spots like TBA and Grayze.



The restaurant will operate seven days a week, with an all-day happy hour available until 7 p.m.
Location Details Full Belly Cafe and Bar
427 North Loop 1604 West #202
Stone Oak
San Antonio, TX
American
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. This San Antonio Bakery is Serving Baby Yoda Christmas Cookies That May Be Too Adorable to Eat Read More

  2. Pizza Party Opens on the St. Mary's Strip with By-the-Slice Options Read More

  3. Wrigleyville Grill Food Truck Brings Chicago-Style Street Food to the St. Mary’s Strip Read More

  4. Still Golden Social House Site to Be Acquired for Jefferson Bank Headquarters Read More

  5. Sweet (and Sour) Success: Chamoy City Limits Makes a Colorful Leap into the Brick and Mortar World Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation