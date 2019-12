Chef-Driven Cafe and Bar Opening Near Stone Oak This Month

Local restauranteurs Blade Haddock and James Moore are launching their newest joint venture — Full Belly Cafe and Bar — this month.The restaurant will feature "seasonal American cuisine with a global spin," with dishes like soufflé' pancakes, gravlax focaccia and Spanish burnt cheesecake, while the cocktail bar will highlight Texas spirits, beers and a selection of wines.“The San Antonio dining scene is vibrant but approachable, which inspired us to create a concept that feels one-of-a-kind yet welcoming at all hours of the day,” Moore stated in a recent press release. “We’re eager to share this labor of love — and a few cocktails! — with our neighbors soon.”Between Moore and Haddock, the Full Belly Team has several decades experience in cooking for and running restaurants across the West Coast and San Antonio. The duo previously opened local restaurants including Max’s Wine Dive and Boiler House at the Pearl, while Moore has helped to launch other local spots like TBA and Grayze.The restaurant will operate seven days a week, with an all-day happy hour available until 7 p.m.

