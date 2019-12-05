Thursday, December 5, 2019
Midnight Swim Launches New Weekend Brunch Menu with Chef Specialties, Mimosa Pitchers
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 12:46 PM
Here's a look at the Tres Leches pancakes from Chisme, which Midnight Swim replaced.
Chisme is no more, but at Midnight Swim
, brunch is forever.
The popular bar will introduce its weekend brunch buffet this Saturday and Sunday, which means locals can enjoy unlimited eats and music for just $15.
Midnight Swim's brunch buffet service will include a mix of classic and original dishes like fried chicken, tres leches pancakes, customizable eggs Benedict options and pastries. Though the drinks are separate, there will be table-friendly options like $10 mimosa pitchers.
Midnight Swim opened at 2403 N. St. Mary's St. earlier this summer, effectively replacing Empty Stomach's previous Tex-Mex concept Chisme with a new space for locals to enjoy music, drinks and dancing.
Midnight Swim's weekend brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
