Midnight Swim Launches New Weekend Brunch Menu with Chef Specialties, Mimosa Pitchers

Chisme is no more, but at Midnight Swim , brunch is forever.The popular bar will introduce its weekend brunch buffet this Saturday and Sunday, which means locals can enjoy unlimited eats and music for just $15.Midnight Swim's brunch buffet service will include a mix of classic and original dishes like fried chicken, tres leches pancakes, customizable eggs Benedict options and pastries. Though the drinks are separate, there will be table-friendly options like $10 mimosa pitchers.Midnight Swim opened at 2403 N. St. Mary's St. earlier this summer, effectively replacing Empty Stomach's previous Tex-Mex concept Chisme with a new space for locals to enjoy music, drinks and dancing.Midnight Swim's weekend brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

