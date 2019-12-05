Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Midnight Swim Launches New Weekend Brunch Menu with Chef Specialties, Mimosa Pitchers

Posted By on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge Here's a look at the Tres Leches pancakes from Chisme, which Midnight Swim replaced. - FACEBOOK / CHISME
  • Facebook / Chisme
  • Here's a look at the Tres Leches pancakes from Chisme, which Midnight Swim replaced.
Chisme is no more, but at Midnight Swim, brunch is forever.

The popular bar will introduce its weekend brunch buffet this Saturday and Sunday, which means locals can enjoy unlimited eats and music for just $15.

Midnight Swim's brunch buffet service will include a mix of classic and original dishes like fried chicken, tres leches pancakes, customizable eggs Benedict options and pastries. Though the drinks are separate, there will be table-friendly options like $10 mimosa pitchers.

Midnight Swim opened at 2403 N. St. Mary's St. earlier this summer, effectively replacing Empty Stomach's previous Tex-Mex concept Chisme with a new space for locals to enjoy music, drinks and dancing.



Midnight Swim's weekend brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. This San Antonio Bakery is Serving Baby Yoda Christmas Cookies That May Be Too Adorable to Eat Read More

  2. Pizza Party Opens on the St. Mary's Strip with By-the-Slice Options Read More

  3. Wrigleyville Grill Food Truck Brings Chicago-Style Street Food to the St. Mary’s Strip Read More

  4. Still Golden Social House Site to Be Acquired for Jefferson Bank Headquarters Read More

  5. Sweet (and Sour) Success: Chamoy City Limits Makes a Colorful Leap into the Brick and Mortar World Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation