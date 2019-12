San Antonio's SoHo Wine & Martini Bar Files for Bankruptcy Reorganization

Popular craft cocktail bar SoHo Wine & Martini Bar has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.According to a filing made earlier this month, the downtown drinking spot owes $600,000 in taxes to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts — an amount that its owner disputes.The petition lists SoHo's assets between $100,001 to $500,000, while its debts range between $500,001 and $1 million.Co-owner Ronnie Herrera told the Express-News SoHo owes only a fraction of its listed debt to the Texas Comptroller. The bar will continue to operate during its reorganization, he added.Thehas reached out to both Herrera and Morris “Trey” White III, SoHo's bankruptcy attorney for further comment.The bar, which opened inside the historic San Antonio Loan and Trust Building in 2006, has become known for its mix of creative and classic cocktails.

