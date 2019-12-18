Email
Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Online Grocery Delivery Options Expand for San Antonio Shoppers

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 12:17 PM

  • Amazon Fresh
Major companies like Amazon and H-E-B are competing to corner San Antonio's digital delivery market with new grocery services — Amazon Fresh and the new H-E-B mobile app.

Amazon already offered grocery delivery via Whole Foods Market, but the Amazon Fresh service in San Antonio will allow locals to order thousands of additional products — including health and beauty items, electronics and food — with one or two-hour delivery times. Amazon Fresh is included with an Amazon Prime membership.

The My H-E-B app, which launched last week, allows customers to browse, order and designate groceries for home delivery or H-E-B curbside pickup from their phone, all while clipping and redeeming coupons.

“This is just the beginning of how we’re looking to redefine how our customers shop with us. Our goal is to create an easier, more enjoyable shopping experience,” stated Mike Georgoff, Chief Product Officer, H-E-B Digital.



The Amazon Fresh service is the latest addition to San Antonio's grocery delivery services, joining companies like Instacart, Favor, Shipt and Walmart Inc.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


