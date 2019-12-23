Five Booze-Friendly Spots Opening in San Antonio 2020

San Antonio has new restaurants and bars opening all the time, but those who imbibe have plenty of reason to toast the new year.From a satellite location for a local brewpub to a near East Side craft cocktail establishment, there promise to be plenty of new drinking options on tap in 2020. Here’s a rundown of five of the highest profile.Southerleigh Restaurant Group, operator of The Pearl’s Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery, will open Southerleigh Bird & Biscuit at The Rim in the second quarter of 2020. The new outpost will offer fried chicken, biscuits and a lineup of Southerleigh’s locally brewed beers.Entrepreneur Ricky Ortiz is bringing a new food truck park to downtown San Antonio, complete with a full bar featuring a variety of craft cocktails. The park itself will break ground in early 2020 and is expected to open in the spring.Unlike the funky Asian fusion found at Suck It’s Medical Center location, the new downtown restaurant will specialize in traditional Japanese dishes and sushi — along with a range of high-quality spirits and alcoholic bubble tea.Benjamin Krick, the creative force behind local watering holes Pastiche and Jet-Setter, is launching two new bars in 2020 — both yet unnamed. The first concept will highlight San Antonio’s colorful history and culture, while a second spot is poised to open sometime next year in St. Paul Square.For the first time in nearly a decade, the Alamo Drafthouse is expanding its San Antonio footprint with a new location at La Cantera. Look for it to open by late 2020. Patrons can expect luxury recliners, top-of-the-line technology and a full-service bar with 48 Texas beers on tap.

