Monday, December 23, 2019

Five Booze-Friendly Spots Opening in San Antonio 2020

Posted By on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge SOUTHERLEIGH / NICK SIMONITE
  • Southerleigh / Nick Simonite
San Antonio has new restaurants and bars opening all the time, but those who imbibe have plenty of reason to toast the new year.

From a satellite location for a local brewpub to a near East Side craft cocktail establishment, there promise to be plenty of new drinking options on tap in 2020. Here’s a rundown of five of the highest profile.

Southerleigh Bird & Biscuit
Southerleigh Restaurant Group, operator of The Pearl’s Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery, will open Southerleigh Bird & Biscuit at The Rim in the second quarter of 2020. The new outpost will offer fried chicken, biscuits and a lineup of Southerleigh’s locally brewed beers.

88 Social
Entrepreneur Ricky Ortiz is bringing a new food truck park to downtown San Antonio, complete with a full bar featuring a variety of craft cocktails. The park itself will break ground in early 2020 and is expected to open in the spring.

Suck It: Kitchen & Bar
Unlike the funky Asian fusion found at Suck It’s Medical Center location, the new downtown restaurant will specialize in traditional Japanese dishes and sushi — along with a range of high-quality spirits and alcoholic bubble tea.



Benjamin Krick
Benjamin Krick, the creative force behind local watering holes Pastiche and Jet-Setter, is launching two new bars in 2020 — both yet unnamed. The first concept will highlight San Antonio’s colorful history and culture, while a second spot is poised to open sometime next year in St. Paul Square.

Alamo Drafthouse at La Cantera
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Alamo Drafthouse is expanding its San Antonio footprint with a new location at La Cantera. Look for it to open by late 2020. Patrons can expect luxury recliners, top-of-the-line technology and a full-service bar with 48 Texas beers on tap.

