Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 27, 2019

Where to Find New Year's Eve Parties in San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Dec 27, 2019 at 2:03 PM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Whether you're looking for a themed bash or simply want to say a boozy goodbye to 2019 — and hello to 2020 — here's where you'll find poppin' free or inexpensive parties to ring in the new year.

800 Live Bar & Nightclub // This night spot promises to transport revelers back to the Roarin' '20s. Dance to top 40 and hip-hop tunes, enjoy $1.75 wells and $2.25 domestics, then stick around for the light show, balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. 21+, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 800 Lexington Ave., (210) 412-7558, facebook.com.

BAR 301 // The Dirty River Dixie Band will swing in the new year at this watering hole. Dress the part with your best '20s attire with a cocktail in hand. Plus, you'll be able to score complimentary champagne at midnight. 9 p.m., 23567 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road, (210) 455-9576, facebook.com.

Bar America // Drink specials all night and a champagne toast at midnight? Yup. Not to mention views of downtown, where there will be lots of fireworks? Yup again. 4 p.m.-2 a.m., 723 S. Alamo St, (210) 223-1285, facebook.com.



BLVD Bar & Lounge // Love the aesthetic of black and gold? BLVD promises you'll fit right in at its masquerade party. Just be sure to make a reservation ahead of time. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 5138 UTSA Blvd., (210) 618-8688, facebook.com.

Burleson Yard Beer Garden // In addition to watching the Alamo Bowl, folks can swing by for drink specials all night as well as raffle prizes, DJ tunes and more throughout the celebration. 6 p.m.-1 a.m., 430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, facebook.com.

Cowboys Dancehall // Who cares about New Year's resolutions? If you want to keep getting boozy at Cowboys, go right ahead. The country-heavy spot will have party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. $7-$30, 7 p.m.-3 a.m., 3030 NE Interstate 410 Loop, (210) 646-9378, facebook.com.

Evil Olive // Keeping with a Roaring '20s them, Evil Olive will transform into a speakeasy for the night. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part, naturally. $10, 7 p.m., 2950 Thousand Oaks Dr., Ste. 5, (210) 495-0970, facebook.com.

Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue // This music venue is offering revelers a chance to ring in the new year with sets from Texas Radio and Arrowhead. Also expect a champagne toast at midnight. 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 437 McCarty Ste. 101, (210) 607-7007, facebook.com.

Hemisfair // The downtown city park has long been one of the key places to party on NYE. The city-sponsored event will feature live music, a fireworks show, food trucks, carnival rides, games, artisan vendors and more. 630 E. Nueva St., (210) 709-4750, facebook.com.

Jandro's Garden Patio // With live tunes from The Skajects, The Lost Project and Sage Motel, as well as drink special all night, yexpect a high-energy party at this St. Mary's Strip joint. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 2623 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 736-0688, facebook.com.

Limelight // New Fierce Eve? At least that's how the club is billing its event, which includes live music, drink specials, a themed photo booth and complimentary champagne at midnight. 21+, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 2718 N. St. Mary's St., facebook.com.

Little Woodrow's Babcock // This Medical Center haunt is serving up yet another Roaring '20s theme. Expect a Gatsby-inspired celebration — but with a Texas twist. Instead of a champagne toast, the bar will raise Miller High Life at midnight. 8 p.m., 2535 Babcock Road, (210) 692-1500, facebook.com.

Little Woodrow's Stone Oak // This far-north nightspot will also keep with a 1920s them. DJ C1 will spin tunes all night just for the occasion. A champagne toast and balloon drop are scheduled for midnight. Noon-2 a.m., 606 W. Afton Oaks Blvd., (210) 403-2340, facebook.com.

Mad Dogs British Pub Riverwalk // The River Walk pub's party promises live music, a screening of the Alamo Bowl, DJ sets and a $1,000 balloon drop, not to mention drink specials all day. $10-$20, 11 a.m.-2 a.m., 123 Losoya St. #19, (210) 222-0220, facebook.com.

Mitchell's Sports Bar // For those looking for something sports-themed, Mitchell's is serving up drink specials, champagne at midnight, party favors and black eyed peas. 10 p.m.-1 a.m., 1923 Lockhill-Selma Road, (210) 979-7720, facebook.com.

Mo's Irish Pub // Mo's is encouraging revelers to drop by its speakeasy-style party to pre-game with $3 green tea shots, $5 Vegas bombs and $10 bottle of champagne. 8-11 p.m., 255 East Basse Road, #1400, (210) 930-1736, facebook.com.

My Bar San Antonio // Drink specials all day and a champagne toast at midnight? You better pace yourself at this party. 8 p.m., 6402 Callaghan Road, (210) 393-0050, facebook.com.

Oak Hills Tavern // This dive bar favorite is coming through with karaoke to celebrate the end of the year. There will also be a DJ set and, of course, lots of booze. 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 7920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 614-8855, facebook.com.

Paper Tiger // The St. Mary's Strip music venue will host the Dance Yourself Clean indie dance party. Expect to shake a tail feather when the DJ spins stuff including Neon Indian, Toro y Moi and Glass Animals. $12, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., 2410 N Saint Mary's St, facebook.com.

Paramour // If you don't mind paying a little extra, this sleek bar's annual soiree includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, performances and a midnight toast. $65+, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 102 9th St. #400, eventbrite.com.

Rosella at the Rand // For those looking to count down to the new year with in the center city, Rosella's party will include hors d'oeuvres, music from DJ El Gato and a champagne toast at midnight. $40, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 114 E. Houston St., eventbrite.com.

Sternewirth at Hotel Emma // The swanky bar inside Hotel Emma will feature an upscale experience including live Latin jazz music and festive party favors. 136 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-7375, facebook.com.

Stout House // This Helotes hotspot is offering a champagne toast at midnight and an opportunity to get your drink on before the bubbly flows. 2 p.m.-2 a.m., 11851 Bandera Road, Ste. 119, Helotes, (210) 637-9094, facebook.com.

The Amp Room // Ready to party like it 1989? That's what Amp Room has planned for NYE. Expect tunes from that era plus $3 wells all night and a champagne toast at midnight. 2407 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 320-2122, facebook.com.

The Bang Bang Bar // Drink specials will add a festive flair at this neighborhood bar and music venue. DJ Anita Boogie will also be on hand to provide the tunes. 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 119 El Mio Dr., (210) 320-1187, facebook.com.

The Bonham Exchange // Of course there's a party happening at the Bonham. The LGBTQ nightclub will offer $3 wells and domestics for the occasion, complimentary champagne and lots of dancing. $5-$15, 411 Bonham St, (210) 224-9219, facebook.com.

The Friendly Spot // Kids and pets are welcome to get in on the celebration at this Southtown favorite. In addition to a chance to watch the Valero Alamo Bowl on the big screen, this spot also offers a view of the downtown fireworks plus a champagne toast. Noon-1 a.m., 943 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-2337, facebook.com.

The Good Kind Southtown // If you want to be close to the action without being in it, this near-downtown spot is offering just that. In addition to a view of the fireworks, this Southtown staple is offering live music, fire pits, s'mores kits and champagne at midnight. $10-$15, 1127 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 801-5892, facebook.com.

The Hollow SA // This nightspot is offering free party favors, free champagne at midnight and inexpensive drink specials to welcome the new year. 2 p.m., 14532 Brookhollow, (210) 476-5708, facebook.com.

The Rustic // This massive bar and live music venue will feature DJ Tone spinning up tunes — and plenty of room to dance. While the event's free, submitting an RSVP is encouraged. 8 p.m.-midnight, 17619 La Cantera Pkwy Ste. 204, (210) 245-7500, facebook.com.

Thirsty Horse Saloon // Expect drink specials and dancing plus $100 giveaways every 15 minutes — with a grand prize drawing of $2,020. Even if you don't score big, you can enjoy free champagne and party favors. $10, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 2335 NW Military Hwy., (210) 348-1513, facebook.com.

The Three Legged Monkey // This watering hole will keep the drink specials going and offer a champagne toast at midnight. 2 p.m.-2 a.m., 2313 NW Military Hwy, Ste 115, (210) 340-9233, facebook.com.

Web House // Owner Mikhail Timofeyev is promising a fresh, delicious meal made for revelers plus live music and complimentary champagne at midnight. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 320 Blanco Road, (210) 531-0100, facebook.com.

Wild West San Antonio // Expect drink specials all night, a midnight toast and live music from the Mike Knapp Band. Oh, and don't forget about the $2,020 cash balloon drop. $5-$10, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 21025 Encino Commons #111, facebook.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Five Booze-Friendly Spots Opening in San Antonio in 2020 Read More

  2. New Coffee 'Bar' Opens in Downtown San Antonio Read More

  3. Los Azulejos Restaurante Bar Opens With Traditional Mexican Food, Casual Vibes Read More

  4. Scotch for the Heretic: Compass Box’s Unconventional Approach to Whisky Makes It Accessible and Even Delicious Read More

  5. San Antonio Cocktail Conference: How to Imbibe and Celebrate the Alamo City's Drink Scene in 2020 Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation