Where to Find New Year's Eve Parties in San Antonio

Whether you're looking for a themed bash or simply want to say a boozy goodbye to 2019 — and hello to 2020 — here's where you'll find poppin' free or inexpensive parties to ring in the new year.This night spot promises to transport revelers back to the Roarin' '20s. Dance to top 40 and hip-hop tunes, enjoy $1.75 wells and $2.25 domestics, then stick around for the light show, balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.The Dirty River Dixie Band will swing in the new year at this watering hole. Dress the part with your best '20s attire with a cocktail in hand. Plus, you'll be able to score complimentary champagne at midnight.Drink specials all night and a champagne toast at midnight? Yup. Not to mention views of downtown, where there will be lots of fireworks? Yup again.Love the aesthetic of black and gold? BLVD promises you'll fit right in at its masquerade party. Just be sure to make a reservation ahead of time.In addition to watching the Alamo Bowl, folks can swing by for drink specials all night as well as raffle prizes, DJ tunes and more throughout the celebration.Who cares about New Year's resolutions? If you want to keep getting boozy at Cowboys, go right ahead. The country-heavy spot will have party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.Keeping with a Roaring '20s them, Evil Olive will transform into a speakeasy for the night. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part, naturally.This music venue is offering revelers a chance to ring in the new year with sets from Texas Radio and Arrowhead. Also expect a champagne toast at midnight.The downtown city park has long been one of the key places to party on NYE. The city-sponsored event will feature live music, a fireworks show, food trucks, carnival rides, games, artisan vendors and more.With live tunes from The Skajects, The Lost Project and Sage Motel, as well as drink special all night, yexpect a high-energy party at this St. Mary's Strip joint.New Fierce Eve? At least that's how the club is billing its event, which includes live music, drink specials, a themed photo booth and complimentary champagne at midnight.This Medical Center haunt is serving up yet another Roaring '20s theme. Expect a Gatsby-inspired celebration — but with a Texas twist. Instead of a champagne toast, the bar will raise Miller High Life at midnight.This far-north nightspot will also keep with a 1920s them. DJ C1 will spin tunes all night just for the occasion. A champagne toast and balloon drop are scheduled for midnight.The River Walk pub's party promises live music, a screening of the Alamo Bowl, DJ sets and a $1,000 balloon drop, not to mention drink specials all day.For those looking for something sports-themed, Mitchell's is serving up drink specials, champagne at midnight, party favors and black eyed peas.Mo's is encouraging revelers to drop by its speakeasy-style party to pre-game with $3 green tea shots, $5 Vegas bombs and $10 bottle of champagne.Drink specials all day and a champagne toast at midnight? You better pace yourself at this party. 8 p.m., 6402 Callaghan Road, (210) 393-0050, facebook.com This dive bar favorite is coming through with karaoke to celebrate the end of the year. There will also be a DJ set and, of course, lots of booze.The St. Mary's Strip music venue will host the Dance Yourself Clean indie dance party. Expect to shake a tail feather when the DJ spins stuff including Neon Indian, Toro y Moi and Glass Animals.If you don't mind paying a little extra, this sleek bar's annual soiree includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, performances and a midnight toast.For those looking to count down to the new year with in the center city, Rosella's party will include hors d'oeuvres, music from DJ El Gato and a champagne toast at midnight.The swanky bar inside Hotel Emma will feature an upscale experience including live Latin jazz music and festive party favors.This Helotes hotspot is offering a champagne toast at midnight and an opportunity to get your drink on before the bubbly flows.Ready to party like it 1989? That's what Amp Room has planned for NYE. Expect tunes from that era plus $3 wells all night and a champagne toast at midnight.Drink specials will add a festive flair at this neighborhood bar and music venue. DJ Anita Boogie will also be on hand to provide the tunes.Of course there's a party happening at the Bonham. The LGBTQ nightclub will offer $3 wells and domestics for the occasion, complimentary champagne and lots of dancing.Kids and pets are welcome to get in on the celebration at this Southtown favorite. In addition to a chance to watch the Valero Alamo Bowl on the big screen, this spot also offers a view of the downtown fireworks plus a champagne toast.If you want to be close to the action without being in it, this near-downtown spot is offering just that. In addition to a view of the fireworks, this Southtown staple is offering live music, fire pits, s'mores kits and champagne at midnight.This nightspot is offering free party favors, free champagne at midnight and inexpensive drink specials to welcome the new year.This massive bar and live music venue will feature DJ Tone spinning up tunes — and plenty of room to dance. While the event's free, submitting an RSVP is encouraged.Expect drink specials and dancing plus $100 giveaways every 15 minutes — with a grand prize drawing of $2,020. Even if you don't score big, you can enjoy free champagne and party favors.This watering hole will keep the drink specials going and offer a champagne toast at midnight.Owner Mikhail Timofeyev is promising a fresh, delicious meal made for revelers plus live music and complimentary champagne at midnight.Expect drink specials all night, a midnight toast and live music from the Mike Knapp Band. Oh, and don't forget about the $2,020 cash balloon drop.