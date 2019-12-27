Where to Find New Year's Eve Parties in San Antonio

Whether you're looking for a themed bash or simply want to say a boozy goodbye to 2019 — and hello to 2020 — here's where you'll find poppin' free or inexpensive parties to ring in the new year.
800 Live Bar & Nightclub //
This night spot promises to transport revelers back to the Roarin' '20s. Dance to top 40 and hip-hop tunes, enjoy $1.75 wells and $2.25 domestics, then stick around for the light show, balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. 21+, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 800 Lexington Ave., (210) 412-7558, facebook.com
BAR 301 //
The Dirty River Dixie Band will swing in the new year at this watering hole. Dress the part with your best '20s attire with a cocktail in hand. Plus, you'll be able to score complimentary champagne at midnight. 9 p.m., 23567 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road, (210) 455-9576, facebook.com.
Bar America //
Drink specials all night and a champagne toast at midnight? Yup. Not to mention views of downtown, where there will be lots of fireworks? Yup again. 4 p.m.-2 a.m., 723 S. Alamo St, (210) 223-1285, facebook.com.
BLVD Bar & Lounge //
Love the aesthetic of black and gold? BLVD promises you'll fit right in at its masquerade party. Just be sure to make a reservation ahead of time. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 5138 UTSA Blvd., (210) 618-8688, facebook.com
Burleson Yard Beer Garden //
In addition to watching the Alamo Bowl, folks can swing by for drink specials all night as well as raffle prizes, DJ tunes and more throughout the celebration. 6 p.m.-1 a.m., 430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, facebook.com.
Cowboys Dancehall //
Who cares about New Year's resolutions? If you want to keep getting boozy at Cowboys, go right ahead. The country-heavy spot will have party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. $7-$30, 7 p.m.-3 a.m., 3030 NE Interstate 410 Loop, (210) 646-9378, facebook.com.
Evil Olive //
Keeping with a Roaring '20s them, Evil Olive will transform into a speakeasy for the night. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part, naturally. $10, 7 p.m., 2950 Thousand Oaks Dr., Ste. 5, (210) 495-0970, facebook.com.
Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue //
This music venue is offering revelers a chance to ring in the new year with sets from Texas Radio and Arrowhead. Also expect a champagne toast at midnight. 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 437 McCarty Ste. 101, (210) 607-7007, facebook.com
Hemisfair //
The downtown city park has long been one of the key places to party on NYE. The city-sponsored event will feature live music, a fireworks show, food trucks, carnival rides, games, artisan vendors and more. 630 E. Nueva St., (210) 709-4750, facebook.com.
Jandro's Garden Patio //
With live tunes from The Skajects, The Lost Project and Sage Motel, as well as drink special all night, yexpect a high-energy party at this St. Mary's Strip joint. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 2623 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 736-0688, facebook.com.
Limelight //
New Fierce Eve? At least that's how the club is billing its event, which includes live music, drink specials, a themed photo booth and complimentary champagne at midnight. 21+, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 2718 N. St. Mary's St., facebook.com.
Little Woodrow's Babcock //
This Medical Center haunt is serving up yet another Roaring '20s theme. Expect a Gatsby-inspired celebration — but with a Texas twist. Instead of a champagne toast, the bar will raise Miller High Life at midnight. 8 p.m., 2535 Babcock Road, (210) 692-1500, facebook.com.
Little Woodrow's Stone Oak //
This far-north nightspot will also keep with a 1920s them. DJ C1 will spin tunes all night just for the occasion. A champagne toast and balloon drop are scheduled for midnight. Noon-2 a.m., 606 W. Afton Oaks Blvd., (210) 403-2340, facebook.com.
Mad Dogs British Pub Riverwalk //
The River Walk pub's party promises live music, a screening of the Alamo Bowl, DJ sets and a $1,000 balloon drop, not to mention drink specials all day. $10-$20, 11 a.m.-2 a.m., 123 Losoya St. #19, (210) 222-0220, facebook.com.
Mitchell's Sports Bar //
For those looking for something sports-themed, Mitchell's is serving up drink specials, champagne at midnight, party favors and black eyed peas. 10 p.m.-1 a.m., 1923 Lockhill-Selma Road, (210) 979-7720, facebook.com.
Mo's Irish Pub //
Mo's is encouraging revelers to drop by its speakeasy-style party to pre-game with $3 green tea shots, $5 Vegas bombs and $10 bottle of champagne. 8-11 p.m., 255 East Basse Road, #1400, (210) 930-1736, facebook.com.
My Bar San Antonio //
Drink specials all day and a champagne toast at midnight? You better pace yourself at this party. 8 p.m., 6402 Callaghan Road, (210) 393-0050, facebook.com
Oak Hills Tavern //
This dive bar favorite is coming through with karaoke to celebrate the end of the year. There will also be a DJ set and, of course, lots of booze. 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 7920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 614-8855, facebook.com.
Paper Tiger //
The St. Mary's Strip music venue will host the Dance Yourself Clean indie dance party. Expect to shake a tail feather when the DJ spins stuff including Neon Indian, Toro y Moi and Glass Animals. $12, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., 2410 N Saint Mary's St, facebook.com.
Paramour //
If you don't mind paying a little extra, this sleek bar's annual soiree includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, performances and a midnight toast. $65+, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 102 9th St. #400, eventbrite.com.
Rosella at the Rand //
For those looking to count down to the new year with in the center city, Rosella's party will include hors d'oeuvres, music from DJ El Gato and a champagne toast at midnight. $40, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 114 E. Houston St., eventbrite.com.
Sternewirth at Hotel Emma //
The swanky bar inside Hotel Emma will feature an upscale experience including live Latin jazz music and festive party favors. 136 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-7375, facebook.com.
Stout House //
This Helotes hotspot is offering a champagne toast at midnight and an opportunity to get your drink on before the bubbly flows. 2 p.m.-2 a.m., 11851 Bandera Road, Ste. 119, Helotes, (210) 637-9094, facebook.com.
The Amp Room //
Ready to party like it 1989? That's what Amp Room has planned for NYE. Expect tunes from that era plus $3 wells all night and a champagne toast at midnight. 2407 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 320-2122, facebook.com.
The Bang Bang Bar //
Drink specials will add a festive flair at this neighborhood bar and music venue. DJ Anita Boogie will also be on hand to provide the tunes. 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 119 El Mio Dr., (210) 320-1187, facebook.com.
The Bonham Exchange //
Of course there's a party happening at the Bonham. The LGBTQ nightclub will offer $3 wells and domestics for the occasion, complimentary champagne and lots of dancing. $5-$15, 411 Bonham St, (210) 224-9219, facebook.com.
The Friendly Spot //
Kids and pets are welcome to get in on the celebration at this Southtown favorite. In addition to a chance to watch the Valero Alamo Bowl on the big screen, this spot also offers a view of the downtown fireworks plus a champagne toast. Noon-1 a.m., 943 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-2337, facebook.com.
The Good Kind Southtown //
If you want to be close to the action without being in it, this near-downtown spot is offering just that. In addition to a view of the fireworks, this Southtown staple is offering live music, fire pits, s'mores kits and champagne at midnight. $10-$15, 1127 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 801-5892, facebook.com.
The Hollow SA //
This nightspot is offering free party favors, free champagne at midnight and inexpensive drink specials to welcome the new year. 2 p.m., 14532 Brookhollow, (210) 476-5708, facebook.com.
The Rustic //
This massive bar and live music venue will feature DJ Tone spinning up tunes — and plenty of room to dance. While the event's free, submitting an RSVP is encouraged. 8 p.m.-midnight, 17619 La Cantera Pkwy Ste. 204, (210) 245-7500, facebook.com.
Thirsty Horse Saloon //
Expect drink specials and dancing plus $100 giveaways every 15 minutes — with a grand prize drawing of $2,020. Even if you don't score big, you can enjoy free champagne and party favors. $10, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., 2335 NW Military Hwy., (210) 348-1513, facebook.com.
The Three Legged Monkey //
This watering hole will keep the drink specials going and offer a champagne toast at midnight. 2 p.m.-2 a.m., 2313 NW Military Hwy, Ste 115, (210) 340-9233, facebook.com.
Web House //
Owner Mikhail Timofeyev is promising a fresh, delicious meal made for revelers plus live music and complimentary champagne at midnight. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 320 Blanco Road, (210) 531-0100, facebook.com.
Wild West San Antonio //
Expect drink specials all night, a midnight toast and live music from the Mike Knapp Band. Oh, and don't forget about the $2,020 cash balloon drop. $5-$10, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 21025 Encino Commons #111, facebook.com.
