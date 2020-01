Maybelle's at the Pearl Has Closed, New Food Concept to Open in its Place

There's one less donut shop in town. Maybelle's Donuts , the artisan donut shop located inside The Bottling Department at the Pearl, quietly shut down on December 31.No need to fret, the namesake sweets will still be available at Bakery Lorraine locations. Maybelle's Donuts announced its plans to close last week, thanking the community for their support over the last two years.Maybelle's closure will allow a new business to open in its place, something that will ideally happen with all food concepts at The Bottling Department, according to a spokesperson for the Pearl."Every concept there should turn, because the idea there is that it's invigorated by new concepts coming in and there's a certain element of it being an incubator," the spokesperson said, in a statement to the Current.The donut shop, a project from Bakery Lorraine co-founders Charlie Biedenharn and chefs Jeremy Mandrell and Anne Ng, opened in 2017. Insider named Maybelle's as one of the most unique donut shops in the U.S. in 2018.

