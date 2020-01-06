Monday, January 6, 2020
Organizers Add Second Day to 2020 Barbacoa & Big Red Festival After Complaints of Long Lines Last Year
By Sarah Martinez
Mon, Jan 6, 2020 at 10:59 AM
Organizers behind the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival have heard your cries, San Antonio.
The annual event's 2019 installment drew complaints on social media about long lines, vendors running out of tacos and hot temperatures. Now, in a Facebook announcement
Saturday, organizers are promising big changes.
Fans of the puro event responded positively to news that the 2020 edition will be extended to two days and include six entrances at The Greenline at Brooks, where it's held.
The Barbacoa & Big Red Festival, now in its 10th year, is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17. The folks behind it may not be able to do much about the heat that time of year, but we're guessing attendees are less likely to complain if they can get their fill of tacos — hopefully without a long wait.
