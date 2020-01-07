Email
Tuesday, January 7, 2020

New CBD-Friendly Store, Coffeeshop Now Open in Northwest San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 2:45 PM

click image FACEBOOK / RODKEYS
  • Facebook / Rodkeys
Local hemp-based specialty store Rodkeys has opened its second store location at 9630 Huebner Road, this time with coffee and tea.

Located next door to Alamo Biscuit Co., the shop offers CBD oils, lotions, and edibles. The shop also sells a variety of tea and coffee selections, sourced from Pulp Coffee Roasters, with an option to add 10 mg of liquid CBD to your drink.

"There's already CBD in juices and food; we might as well do coffee too," Rodkeys co-owner John Vale said. "A lot of people drink coffee all day, every day. It's great in case you forget to take your CBD oil in the morning. We can make it as potent as you want."

Folks can get 10 mg of CBD, an oil legally extracted from the hemp plant, added to their drinks for $3. CBD products have become popular in recent years to treat everything from anxiety to skin issues.



The first Rodkeys opened in 2019 at 2602 N. Loop 1604 W. at Bitters Road, sans beverages.

The Huebner shop is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

