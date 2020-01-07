Tuesday, January 7, 2020
White Castle to Host Pop-Up in Alamo Ranch This Valentine's Day
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 1:27 PM
click image
True burger aficionados know nothing says ‘I love you’ like a stack of hot, freshly-made sliders. Though it's usually impossible to find White Castle in San Antonio, the cult classic chain will pop-up in the Alamo City this February.
The White Castle pop-up, which runs Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15, will offer sliders, sides and desserts, all served table-side. The pop-up will take place inside the H-E-B at 12125 Alamo Ranch Parkway from 3 to 9 p.m.
Don't feel too guilty about getting your fast food fix: White Castle will donate $10 for every "Craver" or customer that dines at the pop-up. Cash and cards are accepted, but the White Castle pop-up does require an OpenTable reservation
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio restaurants, San Antonio pop-up, White Castle, Alamo Ranch, pop up, food events, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.