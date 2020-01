White Castle to Host Pop-Up in Alamo Ranch This Valentine's Day

True burger aficionados know nothing says ‘I love you’ like a stack of hot, freshly-made sliders. Though it's usually impossible to find White Castle in San Antonio, the cult classic chain will pop-up in the Alamo City this February.The White Castle pop-up, which runs Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15, will offer sliders, sides and desserts, all served table-side. The pop-up will take place inside the H-E-B at 12125 Alamo Ranch Parkway from 3 to 9 p.m.Don't feel too guilty about getting your fast food fix: White Castle will donate $10 for every "Craver" or customer that dines at the pop-up. Cash and cards are accepted, but the White Castle pop-up does require an OpenTable reservation

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.