Tuesday, January 7, 2020

White Castle to Host Pop-Up in Alamo Ranch This Valentine's Day

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 1:27 PM

click image FACEBOOK / WHITE CASTLE
  • Facebook / White Castle
True burger aficionados know nothing says ‘I love you’ like a stack of hot, freshly-made sliders. Though it's usually impossible to find White Castle in San Antonio, the cult classic chain will pop-up in the Alamo City this February.

The White Castle pop-up, which runs Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15, will offer sliders, sides and desserts, all served table-side. The pop-up will take place inside the H-E-B at 12125 Alamo Ranch Parkway from 3 to 9 p.m.

Don't feel too guilty about getting your fast food fix: White Castle will donate $10 for every "Craver" or customer that dines at the pop-up. Cash and cards are accepted, but the White Castle pop-up does require an OpenTable reservation.

