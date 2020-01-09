Email
Thursday, January 9, 2020

Connecticut-Based Chain Wayback Burgers to Open Two San Antonio Locations

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / WAYBACK BURGERS
  • Facebook / Wayback Burgers
Wayback Burgers, a rapidly expanding chain with more than 166 locations worldwide, is preparing to open two new locations in the Alamo City this year.

Patrons can expect to see stacked burgers, specialty sandwiches and hand-dipped milkshakes on the menu. The first location (1723 N. Loop 1604 E.) is expected to open next week, while the second location (3142 Pat Booker Road) will launch in the spring with sweets from Nestle Toll House.

Wayback Burgers began as a roadside burger spot in Connecticut in 1991, and has since expanded to locations throughout North America, South America, Asia and Europe.

