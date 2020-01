Beloved Austin Burger Chain P. Terry's Heading to San Antonio

San Antonio may be home to Whataburger headquarters, but Austin-based burger chain P. Terry’s will bring new options — and its most expensive single item, the $3.95 burger — to the Alamo City this fall.The new burger stand, located in the Medical Center at 8539 Fredericksburg Road, will offer a dining room for up to 65 guests, in addition to a covered patio and and a double drive-thru.“San Antonio is growing, and the food scene there is getting more interesting and diverse with more brands coming into the market,” P. Terry’s CEO Todd Coerver said. “For us, it was an exciting time to look at San Antonio.”P. Terry's has been preparing to expand in Austin and beyond, Coerver said.Founder Patrick Terry opened the chain's first restaurant in 2005, bringing all-natural burgers, fries and shakes to Austin. Since then, the brand has grown to 16 locations throughout Austin and San Marcos.This expansion has been a long time coming, Coerver added, but P. Terry's is poised to continue growth throughout Texas. The new Fredericksburg Road location will begin hiring this summer, with plans to employ up to 100 people.

