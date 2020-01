White Castle Extends Valentine's Day Pop-Up For San Antonio Diners

If you weren't able to snag reservations to the White Castle pop-up restaurant earlier this month, there's good news: the burger chain is adding a third day to its Valentine's Day event.The pop-up has already filled its reservations for February 14-15, but there are still opportunities to celebrate romance and sliders on Sunday, Feb. 16, from noon to 6:30 p.m. Just consider bringing along some mouthwash to battle the onion breath.The pop-up, which will take place in the H-E-B parking lot at 12125 Alamo Ranch Parkway, is open to diners who make an OpenTable reservation “San Antonio’s reaction to our pop-up exceeded our expectations,” said Tiffany Carreker, general manager and vice president for White Castle’s retail division. “We’re so excited that we’ll be able to expand the event another day, giving more of our retail customers an opportunity to experience our one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day celebration.”

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.