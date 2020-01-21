Email
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

White Castle Extends Valentine's Day Pop-Up For San Antonio Diners

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge WHITE CASTLE
  • White Castle
If you weren't able to snag reservations to the White Castle pop-up restaurant earlier this month, there's good news: the burger chain is adding a third day to its Valentine's Day event.

The pop-up has already filled its reservations for February 14-15, but there are still opportunities to celebrate romance and sliders on Sunday, Feb. 16, from noon to 6:30 p.m. Just consider bringing along some mouthwash to battle the onion breath.

The pop-up, which will take place in the H-E-B parking lot at 12125 Alamo Ranch Parkway, is open to diners who make an OpenTable reservation.

“San Antonio’s reaction to our pop-up exceeded our expectations,” said Tiffany Carreker, general manager and vice president for White Castle’s retail division. “We’re so excited that we’ll be able to expand the event another day, giving more of our retail customers an opportunity to experience our one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day celebration.”



